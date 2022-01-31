The Saudi team decided to face the seventh round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, after defeating Oman with a goal without a response, to become the “green” one victory away to reach the World Cup officially.

upcoming confrontation

In the eighth round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the Saudi national team faces Japan in the hope of resolving the issue of officially qualifying for the World Cup for the sixth time in the history of the “greens” after qualifying before in the years: 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018.

The Saudis are at the top of Group A in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup with 19 points from 6 victories and one draw, while Japan is second with 15 points.

Scenarios for Saudi Arabia to qualify for the World Cup

In the following lines, “Sky News Arabia” is looking at “scenarios” for the Saudi team to qualify for the World Cup finals scheduled to start in November of this year in Qatar, before the fiery confrontation between Al-Akhdar and his Japanese counterpart, who is looking to exploit the factor of the land and the public in order to achieve victory to move away from the team The Australian is third with 14 points

The first and easiest scenario for the Saudi team is to win over the Japanese team, and to officially qualify for the World Cup finals, just two rounds before the end of the Asian qualifiers, where the Saudis outperform the “samurai blue” by four points.

In the event that Saudi Arabia defeats Japan in the eighth round, the balance of Al-Akhdar will reach 22 points, while the balance of the Japanese will freeze at 15 points, which means that it is impossible for them to reach the same balance of the Saudi team at the end of the qualifiers, and then officially qualify for the World Cup regardless of the remaining results in the first group.

The second possibility is Saudi Arabia’s tie against Japan, and here the green will need to wait for the result of the ninth round match between Australia and Japan, and here the Saudis face two possibilities, the first is Japan’s victory. In this case, the balance of the “blue samurai” reaches 18 points, two points ahead of Saudi Arabia, which will need to win Or a draw against China in the same round to ensure qualification.

As for the loss of the Japanese team against Australia, Saudi Arabia will qualify directly for the World Cup finals, but the tie makes the Greens need to achieve a tie also against China in the ninth round of the qualifiers to ensure qualification for the World Cup at the top of Group A.

Loss means complex calculations

In the event of the Saudi team losing against Japan, Al-Akhdar will enter the cycle of complicated calculations, but it will remain in the hands of the Saudis in the event of a victory over China and a draw with Australia in the final round at the latest, in order to qualify for the sixth time to the World Cup.

In this regard, Saeed Al-Owairan, the Saudi football legend, who glowed with the green in the 1994 World Cup, talks about the results of the Saudis in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals, as well as the expected decisive confrontation against Japan in the eighth round.

Al-Owairan comments, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “The level of the team against Oman was not good despite the victory, but I expect the level to rise against Japan and I am confident in the team’s players’ ability to qualify early in the eighth round.”

And the former Saudi national team player continues: “Most of the Saudi national team players play in the local league and the Asian Cup, and they know the Japanese stadiums well and have become accustomed to the atmosphere there, so the winning factors will be present despite the state of stress and muscle tension experienced by a number of the team’s players and in general the team. Saudi Arabia can beat Japan.”

exceptional level

Regarding the level of the Saudi team in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals, Saeed Al-Owairan continues: “The Saudi team presented good levels in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup. Saudi Arabia was not defeated in the qualifiers, only one draw and six victories, and this translates to the level and good performance of the team on their way to the World Cup.” .

And he continues: “The Saudi team is far from the second-ranked Japanese team and third-ranked Australia. The issue of qualifying for the upcoming World Cup finals has become very close, only a victory over Japan guarantees qualification, and I expect the team’s victory over Japan.”

Al-Owairan concludes: “Technically facing Japan will not be easy. The Japanese team has the motives and hopes for direct qualification to the World Cup, but the team’s motives will be greater in order to win and ensure official promotion.”

Saeed Al-Owairan is considered one of the most important legends of Saudi and Arab football, as he scored an unforgettable goal with Al-Akhdar against Belgium in the 1994 World Cup, where his goal was chosen as the sixth best goal in the history of the World Cup in the twentieth century.

The former international midfielder for the Saudi youth team represented the green team in 75 international matches over the course of the 1990s from 1991 to 1998, during which he scored 24 goals.

Among the most famous goals of the Saudi legend was his goal against Argentina on October 20, 1992 within the framework of the Confederations Cup Final in its first edition, in the confrontation that Al-Akhdar lost 1-3.