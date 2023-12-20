The Apertura 2023 title that América has won is a total respite for the board, since several of the team's sports managers had one foot outside the club. However, despite the success achieved, the board will have to move briefly within the market to build the squad for 2024, because with everything and the cup, there are many escape options within the squad. This being the case, Santiago Baños and his work team cook up the continuity of several of the stars of the squad, one of them captain Henry Martín, who is offered one of the best contracts in the history of the club.
According to journalist Fernando Esquivel, the player, who ends his contract on the last day of June, is already negotiating with the Coapa board of directors his continuity within the team. The club offers him a two-year renewal with a salary that, with performance bonuses included, can reach up to 4 million dollars per year.
In this way, the forward would become the highest-paid player on the team, the highest-paid Mexican in Liga MX and one of the 5 highest-paid soccer players in the country. The deal is expected to close before the start of the next tournament.
Meanwhile, activity in Copapa does not stop, as the celebrations within the recently won title have had to be limited due to the tight calendars. Tomorrow they will play a friendly in Dallas against Barcelona, then they will have a short vacation period and in the first days of January, André Jardine's team will be back on the fields. We will see if in this time, Henry Martin gives a response to the club's offer.
