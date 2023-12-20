🚨🦅 EXCL. x @365scoresMX América has talks in progress with Henry Martín and Agent for its renewal.

🟢 It can be known that the renewal consists of a multi-year contract, starting from 2 years, with a salary and bonuses included of close to 4 million dollars, which would make it one of… pic.twitter.com/UKk5weN9NY

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 19, 2023