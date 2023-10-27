The best remedy to remove off-field controversies from the media focus is to chain victories. Victories in the face of the increasingly distant noise in the female Spain led by the pardoned Montse Tomé. The world champion once again proved to be a team that fights, attracts and conquers territories to repeat outside our borders that they are the best. A team that convinces with its football in the same way it does in its fight to be a social speaker in the battle they fight for equality.

Faced with an Italy locked behind and renewed, which had never been beaten in its fiefdom, a patient and insatiable Spain sealed a plethora of successes that keeps intact the dream of the first Olympic Games for national women’s football. The tenth time was the charm. She broke the curse of transalpine lands with a vindictive left foot from Jenni Hermoso, who when she is on the field is pure smile and debuted with the champion’s jersey since the chaos of the ‘Rubiales case’. He emerged to save Spain when the duel was ready for a tie and thus remove the thorn of the involuntary and unpleasant prominence that he has suffered as a result of what happened after winning the World Cup and the noise of #seacabó, which caused a revolution in the Federation Spanish Soccer with the impetus of this global movement against machismo.

Spain once again had plenty of possession and thus usually feels comfortable on the green, as long as this does not translate into sterile control as has happened on other occasions. Aitana Bonmatí, on the verge of winning, barring a major surprise, the Ballon d’Or at Monday’s gala in Paris, appeared with her criteria, leaving her flashes as a compass until reaching Lucía García or Mariona Caldentey at the end. Giuliani twice denied the debut on the scoreboard, first to the favorite to inherit Alexia’s crown at the Ballon d’Or gala, and then to the one who has been Barcelona’s top scorer for a few days.

Italy Giuliani, Bartoli (Giacinti, min. 90), Lenzini, Linari, Boattin, Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Galli (Bergamaschi, min. 73), Bonansea (Cambiaghi, min. 72), Bonfantini (Glionna, min. 61) and Girelli (Greggi, min. 73). 0 – 1 Spain Coll, Batlle, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona (Hernández, min. 79), Abelleira (Gabarro, min. 94), Putellas, Bonmatí, Lucía García (Athenea del Castillo, min. 46), Esther González (Salma Paralluelo, min. 46) and Caldentey (Jenni Hermoso, min. 66). Goal:

0-1: min 89, Jenni Hermoso.

Referee:

Alina Pesu (Romania). She admonished Abelleira and Jenni Hermoso.

Cata Coll flew to avoid the transalpine scare in a corner while La Roja continued collecting unsuccessful chances. It seems difficult to attack a closed team with a tight line of five and without much desire to go forward, so the world champions gave the impression of lowering the intensity somewhat shortly before the break. Aitana emerged as the leader of the game and put the weight of Spain on her back. She recovered the ball, distributed it and reached the area. Even so, the team was unable to translate its manifest superiority on the scoreboard.

Style is one of the things that is never discussed, and from the beginning the team took the initiative and treated the ball as if it were theirs. With patience, different alternatives and resources, he looked for the way to the goal. Whether it was on the left with Olga Carmona’s runs, on the right with Batlle’s surges or introducing a ball for Esther at the point of attack. There was no way to get a hold of a block as strong as that of Andrea Soncin, the Azzurri’s new driver after the replacement of Milena Bertolini, who ignored the ball and trusted its fate to some mistake by the rival or played with a set piece. .

Either Spain would stir up the hornet’s nest or the duel would be doomed to a draw. He did it with changes such as the entry of the very fast Salma Paralluelo and Athenea del Castillo to seek more depth on the wings. The arrivals followed one another but the forgiveness of Montse Tomé’s team gave wings to an Italy that with the passing of the minutes had the duel where it wanted. The locals shamelessly handed the keys of the match to Spain, which brought onto the field the expected Jenni Hermoso, who put on the elastic with the champion’s star after the deep crisis that opened as a result of Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss.

The attacker of the Mexican Pachuca and all-time top scorer of La Roja for women did not have a better return, who like the rest of the players insists on turning the page, putting the focus on soccer and letting the spotlight return only to the grass. Now further away from the spotlight, Carabanchel’s forward took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Giuliani after a clear chance from Alexia to score into an empty goal. The player celebrated it with rage, who along with the Barcelona midfielder and Irene Paredes, absent in Salerno due to injury, is one of the heavyweights in the locker room, and is, together with the two Barça footballers, part of that Spain ‘Cinderella’ of 2013 that has experienced all the phases of football until touching the sky in Sydney. Poetic justice for the Madrid woman, who celebrated the goal with cries of liberation and a lot of anger. Switzerland awaits on the horizon.