Sierra Space's Dream Chaser spacecraft passes vibration tests

Sierra Space's Dream Chaser spaceplane has completed its first tests on NASA's vibration rig, which simulates conditions during launch and re-entry. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

Dream Chaser, the first in the Tenacity line, was built at Sierra Space's Louisville, Colorado, facility in November and then shipped to NASA's Neil Armstrong Test Site in Sandusky, Ohio. Here it was tested at the Mechanical Vibration Facility (MVF), the world's most powerful vibration system for testing spacecraft.

In the next stage, Dream Chaser will be placed in an underground vacuum chamber, where it will be exposed to ultra-low and high temperatures, as well as low environmental pressure.

In appearance, the spaceplane is reminiscent of NASA's reusable shuttles, which were finally retired in 2011. However, it is much smaller, has a modernized propulsion system, and is designed for 15 launches. The first flight is expected to take place in 2024 to the ISS, and the launch vehicle will be Vulcan Centaur, the first successful launch of which took place on January 8 this year.

Unlike SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Dream Chaser can theoretically land on a runway anywhere in the world, a feature touted as an advantage for those who use Sierra Space's services.