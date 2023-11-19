In just a few months Jannik has brought his technical and tactical knowledge to the level of the best. First place in the world rankings is not a mirage, and today he finds Djokovic again, already beaten and “saved” in these ATP Finals

Gianni Valenti

The dream boy now sees the finish line. Between him and glory there is only one last obstacle left, that devil Novak Djokovic, the prince of those who never give up. Jannik Sinner smiled as he left the field after the match he won yesterday afternoon against Daniil Medvedev, he knew well that he had already accomplished a historic feat in playing the final of the Masters tournament. He hoped for it, he wanted it with all his strength. Doing well in front of his audience meant passing with flying colors the first real final exam of his still young career. And he completely succeeded, putting on a great show. Between saying and doing there was a week with four very tight matches in which the Italian achieved a sensational four of victories, leaving his opponents with crumbs and above all the feeling that a 22 year old Italian born in the mountains of Alto Adige is seriously studying to take the throne of world tennis as soon as possible.

From Tsitsipas to Djokovic, from Rune to Medvedev, everyone has tasted and poorly digested the effectiveness of tennis based on power and precision. His was a crescendo of technique and strategy. The season that brought him here to Turin was like a crescendo: four titles won, including the Master 1000 in Toronto. Today's Sinner is a new one compared to the player we admired only six months ago. He has a more varied and interesting portfolio of shots: to an already top-level forehand and backhand he has added the serve, which is incisive both in the first ball played with power but also when used with the external slice. He was the weapon with which he overcame Medvedev's resistance during the third set in the semi-final. Jannik, however, has also grown in his ability to read the game, to vary the game based on the opponent he faces from time to time. This is thanks to the work of supercoach Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi. And last but not least, he managed to build a physique capable of withstanding even the most complicated stress tests.

The Italy of tennis, but more generally of sport, finds itself today embracing a pure talent with still unexplored boundaries which in a short time has conquered and made people fall in love. In him we can see the mold of champions such as Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini or Alberto Tomba just to mention some of the giants of Italian sport who, after having thrilled us for years with successes and medals, have permanently entered our memories. Jannik is liked because he has the face of the boy next door but at the same time that desire to succeed which constitutes an example to follow for all young people his age. Family is an important cornerstone for him and whenever possible, even before decisive matches, he has breakfast in the morning with his parents who have begun to follow him around the world. Never boastful or brazen, he has blossomed in recent months also on a character level. On the pitch he manages to be glacial in the face of small provocations from his opponents, only to then send very specific messages and charge himself with that punch gesture full of determination which has already become a trademark.

Now there is the last step to climb, the most difficult. A little tiredness will inevitably be added to the natural tension of a grand final like this afternoon’s. Sinner spared no energy during these Finals. He will find Novak Djokovic again, an opponent who he himself saved from elimination when, with greater cynicism, he could have sent him home in the group stage. He did it not only because he is a boy who believes in the values ​​of sport and hates pastries, but also because in his heart, we are sure, he thought that winning the Finals meant beating the number one in the world in the final . The day has come. Djokovic, who roughed up Alcaraz, seems fully fired up. Jannik is ready. The history of tennis awaits him.