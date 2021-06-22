A new cafe has just opened in Tokyo, where customers don’t order from ordinary people, but from

A robot, controlled remotely, by people with disabilities that make it difficult to get out.

The Japanese Radio and Television Corporation (NHK) reported today, Tuesday, that the robot working in the cafe, called “Avatar Robot”, is about 120 centimeters long, and is self-propelled, and serves drinks to seated customers.

on the tables.

Ordinary people operate the robot from home, and take turns doing the tasks that the waiter does in the cafe. These operators move the robots through their fingers, chins, or other parts of their body.

It is noteworthy that the cafe is not the first of its kind, but the first open continuously. The robots were developed by Tokyo-based Ori Laboratories.

The company’s CEO, Yoshifuji Kintaro, says launching a continuously open bot café is “a dream”.

It became a reality,” he said, adding that they wanted to offer people more work options, even if they could no longer move their bodies.