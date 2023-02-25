Historical international maximums on the planet
wear the bracelet
of your selection is the largest
what can happen to you
With more matches in the National Team
His Panenka-style goal against Portugal
The Camas defender had a particularly memorable moment
in the selection. Specifically in the penalty shootout against
Portugal, at Euro 2012.
Ramos assumed responsibility and,
despite what was at stake, he decided
bet big and throw it like Panenka.
The occurrence surprised Rui Patricio,
that he couldn’t stop it.
Of the 30 penalty goals scored
In his career (clubs and National Team) nine were executed Panenka style
Source: OPTA, transfermarkt and own elaboration
