Highlights: First woman friend shot, next day father-in-law was killed

Sandeep Dahiya was arrested from Rohini Sector-3 on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the accused posted 18 points on his batch WhatsApp group.

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

The accused, who shot three of his female friends in Alipur on 27 September, the same evening, shot a bike rider on the Delhi-Haryana border and then went to Banksi village in Rohtak on Monday the next day to shoot his father-in-law’s forehead. Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya was arrested from Rohini Sector-3 on Tuesday morning.

However, before his arrest on Tuesday morning, SI had done an 18 point post WhatsApp in his batch group. In which he has written that ‘Now let’s talk to find me, no one … The staff has a lot of work to do, there is no need to bother, come to the border and take me away’. He has also written in his post that if I want to, my whole life can be cut off and no police of the country can even touch me. But I do not want to do cowardly work ‘.

First girlfriend killed, then father-in-law killed, see this is the dreaded Delhi Police SI

But in the case, DCP Anto Alphonse of North Delhi says that Delhi Police accused SI Sandeep Dahiya did not surrender but he was arrested together by the joint team of Special Staff, Cyber ​​Cell and Lahori Gate Police Station of North Delhi. On the basis of electronics surveillance and information, SI was caught from Rohini Sector-3 at around 11 am on Tuesday. The service pistol and vehicle used in the incident have been seized from it.

In police interrogation, it stated that it had a quarrel with the in-laws. He was also in conflict with his female friend. On September 27, in a fight over something, he shot his female friend first in Alipur area. After this, he reached his mother-in-law in the Banksi village of Rohtak late at night from here through Narela-Kundali. On the way, he shot in the foot of a bike rider named Satbir in Sonipat area.

Sub Inspector shot three bullets at girlfriend with service revolver

The next day after reaching the in-laws place, on Monday morning, he shot his father-in-law Ranvir Singh there. Then this horoscope ran. After staying here overnight, he came to Delhi for breakfast on Tuesday morning. It was captured here. The DCP stated that the accused has not yet been suspended. North Delhi Police will not seek its remand. Rather, he will appeal to the court to send him to jail. In this case, information will be given to Rohtak and other police station concerned. Then whoever wants to take it on remand. SI has written about the relationship between himself, his female friend, his wife and his father-in-law on WhatsApp post. In it he writes that because of his father-in-law, he had a quarrel between his wife. His father-in-law’s family was ruined by his father-in-law.