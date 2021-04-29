Health personnel take samples for the detection of covid-19 in the city of Guadalajara, in May 2020. Monica Gonzalez / EL PAIS

At the end of Holy Week, many doctors were already waiting with their gloves on for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The crowded airports, the bursting beaches, the crowded terraces. The following was the complete occupation of the hospitals, thought the infectologist Isabel Villegas Mota. But two weeks have passed and the official figures speak to the contrary: downward infections, contained deaths. The dreaded peak has not been presented, but it is too early to say that it is not expected either. What can be said is that these last holidays have not repeated the pattern of Christmas. There is no single cause. Specialists mention several: the characteristics of this holiday period compared to December, perhaps the advance of vaccination, the natural immunization of the population. The herd has learned to take care of itself. Maybe For some, we are just in the thunderous silence that precedes the tsunami.

More information

In the hospital where Dr. Villegas Mota works, which she prefers not to mention, the entry and exit of patients has behaved as in the rest of Mexico, with its peaks, curves and plateaus, but one thing has differentiated them. They took many samples, not only from patients with obvious symptoms, as required by the health protocol, but also from those with other ailments, such as diarrhea, depression, loss of appetite. Over time, all of them have also been revealed as precursors of the disease. They found “many asymptomatic, one in four pregnant women tested positive and saw many infected babies being born.” They also did PCR on the contacts of all of them to look for others infected and to cut the chains of transmission. Conclusion: “I think we have more herd immunity than we think. We must think that the infected must be multiplied by eight ”. This natural barrier, which has cost thousands of probably avoidable deaths – the latest figures already reach 215,918 deaths – is calculated by Villegas “between 20 and 40 million infected with some immunity” in Mexico. This is one of the causes that the doctor sees as more feasible to explain why now there are no such notable peaks that occurred months ago. But there is more.

Easter is more related to outdoor activities and a less family relationship, more typical of Christmas. The beaches are open places, the restaurants took their tables out onto the streets, the religious men do without the revelry. “And the families, the cohabitants move, but they alone do not mix so much with other different family nuclei”, says Eduardo Clark, in charge of technologies in Mexico City and one of the spokespersons at the forefront of the pandemic. This difference between the peak that was experienced after Christmas, where people of different coats met in closed places, in front of the respite of Holy Week mentioned by several of those consulted. But there is always a but. From San Luis Potosí, the specialist in Epidemiology Óscar Sosa mentions a detail: “Places like Quintana Roo, the destination of many tourists, have experienced a pandemic rebound, which are also areas where precautions in favor of the economy”. And hospitalizations have also risen in Yucatán, Nayarit and Baja California, according to the latest data. But, in any case, it has not been generalized and the country presents a certain calm at the present time that foresees a return, now, to normality.

In some hospitals, Easter was so quiet that they took the opportunity to thoroughly disinfect, restructure spaces. They expected the tsunami, which was due to arrive in the next two weeks. “It has not yet arrived, but we are already seeing the start of a new wave. By April 15, the cases had already increased, although it was not as aggressive as in May of last year ”. This is how an intensivist doctor tells it, based on his experience at his hospital, who prefers not to reveal his name or place of work. “Those who have traveled on vacation are an unvaccinated population and that is the reason why we are now seeing younger patients in hospitals, about 50 years old on average, when in December they were almost pure old men. They are the active population, who go out to work and on vacation, those who endured the confinement and have now relaxed, also because of the vaccines they see around them ”, he says. He also thinks that more tests are being carried out and “that dilutes the number of deaths on those infected. We are even receiving vaccinated patients, because they trust themselves, when complete immunity, which is never 100%, does not arrive until 15 or 20 days after the second dose ”, he warns. This intensivist says that the number of infected young people, pregnant women and children foresees a Chile effect.

However, Dr. Villegas believes that the increase in tests prior to the holidays, as has occurred in Mexico City, “has made it possible to detect more cases and stop the infections.” “In addition, you have to count the meteorological factor. Winter was more conducive to contagion and the heat helps. Viruses have this seasonal behavior ”.

“Nobody knows for sure”, says Eduardo Clark when asked about the reasons for this new, more optimistic stage. “In recent months we have learned that activities that we thought were safer, such as meeting with the family at home, typical of Christmas, were very risky, and that it is better to be outdoors”, as is now the case in restaurants in the city. capital, where people concentrate on the terraces that were placed in the streets. House parties were worse, although one might think that somehow he was keeping confinement. “At Christmas, the family felt protected in their homes with their loved ones, they had no patience not to see their uncles and cousins ​​for a whole year. And in the safety of the house and the family, they took off their masks… ”.

Among the causes Clark mentions for Mexico City, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic in the country, he also cites herd immunity. “It is not a good thing that people have been immunized naturally, but our figures indicate that 35% or 40% may already have antibodies.” That and the vaccinated. Although both reasons are weak to explain everything, because, he says, that would have led to a collapse in infections and disease, which, however, has been gradually reducing. “It is early to know, but it is true that the reduction in infections in the last two weeks may be due to the vaccinated elderly, who previously accounted for between 65% and 70% of those hospitalized and not so much anymore. The age of the deaths will be more certain when determining all this, ”he says.

Clark mentions another reason coming out of the Mexico City lab. For some time, ivermecticin has been delivered to all those who test positive at street kiosks where they are tested for free. The scientific evidence is still very weak. “There is some preliminary evidence that it could reduce the transmission of the disease and keep it in milder stages. In any case there are no contraindications, it is only an antiparasitic ”, he says. Some doctors believe that these drugs could keep people at home instead of going to the hospital, where they would already arrive with severe symptoms. Of another nature, but that would be a contraindication.

Something similar happens with vaccines. On the one hand, they immunize and on the other they are assuming an undesirable relaxation among the population, who believe that the last word is said when one receives their dose. And it is not like that. Mouth covers, open spaces and patience, they all prescribe.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country