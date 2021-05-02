Julian Draxler has entered his last two months of contract with PSG and his future remains undefined. The German, with little weight in the team’s schemes, had a foot and a half out during the last January market, when PSG tried to make an economic profit with him trying to use him to lower the price of some other operation. Finally, the winger remained at PSG, assuming that at the end of the season he would leave the club, since he was not having the minutes he wanted.

Sevilla was one of the teams that had knocked on his door, but now it is explained in France there is a new scenario. Pochettino, despite not having him as a starter, would have asked Leonardo to keep him on the squad, as he explains L’Equipe and the sports director of PSG has offered one more year of contract to the German, who still would not have answered. It draws powerfully attention since in January Leonardo tried to agree with Tottenham an exchange offering Draxler in exchange for Dele. The operation was not carried out.

Draxler is in his fifth season at PSG. He arrived in France in 2016 from Wolfsburg, with the label of being one of the great promises of European football. At 27 years old, it cannot be said that at PSG he has confirmed what was expected of him, after paying 36 million. The player has always been in Monchi’s sights. PSG, like so many others, has suffered enormous losses from the pandemic. Draxler is not a priority player, but going to the market to find a replacement can be worse. The situation is revealed enigmatic after weeks ago it seemed that there was going to be a clear solution. Draxler was going to leave, but now everything can change for the needs of his team.

Leonardo has also learned his lesson. Last summer he lost free to Thiago Silva, Cavani and Meunier. Players who had had their weight. Later, it was learned that on the horn he had tried to retain Thiago Silva, but the Brazilian had already committed to Chelsea. Meunier left and the right-back position is one of the most headaches for Pochettino. Now with Draxler, Leonardo doesn’t want to get his fingers caught. He is not a vital player, but the factors mean that the best thing is to keep him in the squad. PSG is not comfortable, which, among other things, wants to tie the continuity of Neymar and Mbappé. Leonardo is at a crossroads and does not want to repeat mistakes.