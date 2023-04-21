Between May 20 and June 11, the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023a contest that was going to be held in the first place in Indonesia, but finally it will be in the Argentine Republic, which in this way will say present for being the host, since in the first instance it had not qualified due to its poor performance in the South American of the category.
This had caused the departure of Javier Mascherano as coach of the category, but after talking with the president of the AFA Claudio Tapia, and the endorsement of Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the Major in Qatar 2022, the “Jefecito” returned it to think and finally he will continue to command, so below we will review how the groups of the contest that will attract baseball fans have been made up.
The raffle was held at the headquarters of the FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, with Samantha Johnson hosting the event and Gianni InfantinoPresident of FIFA, present where he spoke and thanked his “friend” Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and to the government authorities of Argentina for having taken charge of being the venue. Next, we review the groups.
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
ARGENTINA
|
2
|
UZBEKISTAN
|
3
|
GUATEMALA
|
4
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
USES
|
2
|
ECUADOR
|
3
|
FIJI
|
4
|
SLOVAKIA
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
SENEGAL
|
2
|
JAPAN
|
3
|
ISRAEL
|
4
|
COLOMBIA
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
ITALY
|
2
|
BRAZIL
|
3
|
NIGERIA
|
4
|
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
URUGUAY
|
2
|
IRAQ
|
3
|
ENGLAND
|
4
|
TUNISIA
|
LOCATION
|
SELECTION
|
1
|
FRANCE
|
2
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
3
|
GAMBIA
|
4
|
HONDURAS
#draw #groups #World #Cup
Leave a Reply