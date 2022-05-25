The CONMEBOL gave details about the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup 2022 and in 90min, days before knowing all the classifieds for the next phase, we want to tell you how, where and when it will take place…
Once the teams that will advance to the first direct elimination phase of the CL2022 are known, the draw will take place. “Yes of course”they will tell me… Well, to be more exact it will be next Friday may 27thone day after the end of the group stage.
From the governing body of South American football they explained that there will be two bolilleros: one of them will contain the winners of each zone and the rest, the escorts (2nd).
“Their location in each table will give them an order from 1 to 8 for the group winners and from 9 to 16 for the seconds, according to the performance in the GROUP PHASE. The teams with the best performance (lower number in order from 1 to 16) will define their home games,” they explained in a statement.
At the time of extracting the balls, it will be removed first from drum 2 to form the different keys (A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H). After each one, it will be drawn from pot 1, to determine the crosses.
Likewise, CONMEBOL clarified that “in this phase, teams from the same country will be able to face each other, as well as those that have already faced each other in the Group Phase of the competition.”
And he added: “For the following phases and up to and including the SEMIFINALS, the locality in the matches will be subject to the numbering that each team has obtained in the order of placement of the GROUP PHASE. In each key, the teams with the lowest numbering define the second leg at home.”
Likewise, it will be established who can be measured in the following instances, according to the detail provided by the body. This would be:
QUARTER FINALS
SEMIFINALS
