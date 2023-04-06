In the quarter-finals, Al-Ahly of Egypt will meet Raja Casablanca, Algeria’s JS Kabylie, Tunisia’s Esperance, while Tanzanian Sibma will face Moroccan Wydad, and Al-Shabab Athletic Belouizdad Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.

The first-leg matches of the quarter-finals will be held on April 21 and 22, and the second leg on the 28th and 29th of it, while the first leg of the semi-finals will be played on May 12 and 13, and the second leg on the 19th and 20th of it, and the final round will be on the second and ninth of June.

In the semi-finals, the winner from Shabab Kabylie and Taraji will meet the winner from Al-Ahly and Al-Raja, while the winner from Sibma and Al-Wydad will face the winner from Shabab Belouizdad and Sandwaz.