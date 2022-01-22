Ten African teams, including 4 Arab teams, qualified for the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers, after topping their groups in the group stage of the African qualifiers.

The ten teams were divided into two levels, based on the classification issued by the International Football Association “FIFA” last November.

The results of the lottery were as follows:

Egypt vs Senegal

Algeria vs Cameroon

Tunisia faces Mali

Morocco faces the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ghana faces Nigeria