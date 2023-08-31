The new edition of the Champions League already knows its 32 members and celebrates this Thursday (6:00 p.m. Movistar and UEFA TV) the draw for the group stage. Manchester City defends the title, Real Madrid seeks the 15th place and the rest of the Spaniards seek to recover sensations in the trophy that everyone wants. This season there will be five Spanish teams in the top European competition: the top four from last season’s League (Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético and Real Sociedad) and the Europa League champion (Sevilla). Azulgranas and Andalusians are in the hype of the seeded heads; the two from Madrid, in bass drum 2; and the Basques (who return to the Champions League 11 years later), in 4.

