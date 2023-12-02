Italy, Spain and Croatia will play in the same group at Euro 2024

The draw for the Euro 2024 group stage has taken place. The broadcast was carried out on website Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The teams were divided into six groups. Quartet A includes Germany, Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland. Group B will feature Spain, Albania, Croatia and Italy.

England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia will play in Group C.

The European Championships in Germany will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Ten cities will host the matches.