Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Organizing Committee for the Arab Games, which will be hosted by Algeria during the period from 5 to 15 July, will hold the lottery for the team games participating in the 15th edition next Monday, in the capital, while the committee determined the program for individual games and the timings for training in the specific stadiums in each of the five cities that The event is hosted by Algiers, Constantine, Oran, Tipaza, and Annaba, while the July 5, 1962 stadium hosts the opening and closing of the session, and rehearsals for the opening ceremony have begun, in which 400 artists participate, working to prepare the equipment and artistic accessories for the ceremony.

On the other hand, the International Swimming Federation agreed to adopt the swimming competitions in the course as part of the qualifying competitions for the World Championships that will be held in Qatar and the Paris Olympic Games 2024, provided that the swimmer records the approved Olympic time in each competition.

The delegation of the Federation of Arab Olympic Committees had visited Algeria recently to see all the arrangements for hosting the great Arab event that is held under the slogan “With sports we rise and in Algeria we meet”, which includes more than 6000 athletes from 22 Arab countries, competing in 23 sports, after the visit that It has the Supervisory and Follow-up Committee of the Federation of Arab Olympic Committees, for the hosting cities and the places of residence of the participating delegations, and inspects the facilities and checks on the readiness of the stadiums for the kick-off.

The visit witnessed the holding of several continuous meetings with the Supreme Organizing Committee and the relevant authorities concerned, to raise recommendations and discuss observations related to the “protocol” of the session, in order to appear in a distinctive way.

Algeria is betting on the success of the event, which returns after 12 years, as the last session was in Doha 2011, to revive the great event, which gave Algeria the title of “Capital of Arab Sports Culture” for the year 2023, which is the award launched by the Arab Federation for Sports Culture and is sponsored by Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.

Algeria previously hosted the African Championship for local football players, the African U-17 Football Championship, and before that its great success in hosting the 2022 Mediterranean Games, which reflects the great interest that the Algerian authorities attach to sports and support for its championships, and to promote Arab identity and preserve its heritage.

Abdel Rahman Hammad, the Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, recently inspected the facilities and stadiums of the tournament after the end of the visit of the Federation of Olympic Committees.

Nasser Majali, Chairman of the Supervision and Follow-up Committee of the Federation of Olympic Committees, confirmed that Algeria is ready to host the great Arab event, and the visit was excellent because it allowed us to see the sports facilities that will receive the games, and there is a high sportsmanship to make the games a success in record time, and our belief is very high in Algeria’s readiness to host This date is due to the enthusiasm that everyone has.

Al-Majali added: “The discussions between us and the organizing committee were fruitful, as well as the harmony between all those in charge of this session, which proved to us the presence of high readiness and strong experience, and one of the most important things that we noticed, also, is the presence of Algerian human cadres capable of managing these games.”