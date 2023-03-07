Riyadh (dpa)

The draw for the group stage of the Arab Football Championship, “King Salman bin Abdulaziz Cup for Champions Clubs” for the 2022-23 season resulted in an exciting confrontation between the Saudi victory, which includes the Portuguese Ronaldo and the Egyptian Zamalek, in addition to another strong confrontation between the Saudi Jeddah Federation and the Tunisian Esperance.

In another fiery confrontation, Al Hilal Saudi Arabia will meet Moroccan Wydad.

The draw that took place today, Monday, resulted in the Jeddah Union facing Esperance in the first group, which also includes the Iraqi police, along with the team that qualified from the first round between Al-Hilal of Sudan, Manama of Bahrain, Sfaxien of Tunisia and Qatar of Qatar.

The second group includes the Qatari Al-Sadd, the Moroccan Wydad and the Saudi Hilal, in addition to the qualifier from the first round among the Egyptian Army Vanguards, the Libyan Al-Ahly Tripoli, the Omani Al-Nahda and the Palestinian youth of Al-Khalil. The third group included Zamalek and Al-Nasr, along with the qualifier from the first round from among the Sudanese Mars, the Syrian Tishreen, the Saudi youth and the Iraqi Air Force, as well as the qualifier from the first round among the Omani Fahmane, the Tunisian Monastiri, the Bahraini Muharraq and the Omani Seeb.

The fourth group included the Algerian Belouizdad youth, the Moroccan Raja, and the qualifier from the first round among the Royal Moroccan Army, the Libyan Union, the Lebanese Tower and the Emirati unit, in addition to the qualifier from the first round among the Mauritanian Nouadhibou, the youth of Jordan, the Kuwaiti youth, and the Algerian youth of Saoura.

In the first round, the Royal Moroccan Army will meet with the Libyan Union, the Lebanese Tower with the Emirati Unity, the Sudanese Mars with the Syrian Tishreen, the Saudi Youth with the Iraqi Air Force, the Sudanese Crescent with the Bahraini Manama, the Tunisian Sfaxien with the Qatari Qatar, the Vanguards of the Army with the people of Tripoli, and the Omani Renaissance with The Palestinian youth of Al-Khalil, the Omani Fahmane with the Tunisian Monastiri Union, the Bahraini Muharraq with the Omani Seeb, the Mauritanian Nouadhibou with the Jordanian youth of Jordan, and the Kuwaiti Kuwait with the Algerian Saoura Youth.