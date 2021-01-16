Blocks of flats in the new neighborhood of San Fernando. / J. INSA / AGM

A total of 241 people have formalized the request to acquire by public lottery one of the 51 municipally-owned apartments in the new San Fernando neighborhood, rebuilt after the 2011 earthquakes. The government team spokeswoman, Isabel Casalduero, recalled that the The deadline for submitting applications ended on Wednesday and he said that once this process, managed by the councils of Urbanism and Housing, the integral advice office for the reconstruction of Lorca will verify that all applications meet the required requirements and are accompanied by the necessary documentation.

The list of admitted applicants, those excluded and those who have not provided all the documentation will then be published in that office and on the notice board of the City Council’s electronic office. A period of 10 business days will then be opened for the correction.

After the publication of the definitive list of those admitted, a public draw will take place among all the applicants that will determine the order in the selection of the home. The flats will go on sale for prices ranging between 57,000 and 74,000 euros and five of them are reserved for victims of gender violence.