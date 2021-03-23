Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM at the Grand Stand Hall in Meydan, the drawing ceremony for the main round of the Dubai World Cup 2021 will take place alongside the Dubai Turf runs, the Dubai Longines Shaima Classic, Dubai Golden Shaheen and Al Quoz Speed. The draw will determine the start gates for each horse, and on Its light determines the chances of each participant in the race, and the number of horses that have been approved to participate in the twenty-fifth edition is 117, and 14 horses participate in the main round of the Dubai World Cup.

The lottery ceremony that includes the three main rounds takes place with the participation of a number of owners and trainers. The official announcement of the start of the twenty-fifth edition is considered a “silver jubilee”. The draw for the main race is conducted in a way that includes the names of the participating horses, and the name is withdrawn randomly, revealing the identity of the horse, and then The horse representative chooses one of the figures that symbolize the field from which the horse will start, and this method is considered fair to all.

The total prizes for the Dubai World Cup amounted to $ 26.5 million, which attracted an elite group of horses, led by the Emirates ‘Mystic Guide’ candidate for Godolphin under the supervision of coach Michael Steadam, and the Royal Blue team also pays in this half with the ‘Gifts of Gold’ under the supervision of coach Saeed bin Surour. And “Magni Corse” under the supervision of coach André Faber.

The Gulf horses form a strong presence in the main race through “Salute the Soldier” Bahrain’s hope in the race, alongside the representative of Saudi Arabia, “Great Scott”, who ranked third in the Saudi Cup race last February.

America is represented in the race by “Jesus Team” and the runner-up of the “Pegasus World Cup”, under the supervision of coach Jose Francisco de Angelo.

The draw also includes the Dubai Turf races for the first category for a distance of 1800 meters, which has a total prize fund of (4) million dollars, with the participation of distinguished horses, in addition to the Dubai Shaima Classic race, whose total prize money is (5) million dollars and a distance of 2,410 meters.

The organizing committee for the race had already set a draw for four rounds, mediated by the computer, at the association’s headquarters, which is the opening run of “Dubai Kahila Classic”, intended for purebred Arabian horses “Group 1” for a distance of 2000 sand meters, and the second half “Godolphin Mile” for a distance of 1600 sandy meters. In addition to the “Dubai Gold Cup” runs for a distance of 3200 meters, and the “Emirates Derby” for a distance of 1900 meters in sand.

The Dubai Longines Shaima Classic Race will be held with the participation of (10) horses, most notably the participation of “Musharraf”, the champion of the “Saudi Cup” and the French Derby, the Japanese “Chrono Genesis” champion of the Champion Stakes, and the British “Mughal” champion of the “Hong Kong Vase.”

The evening begins with the World Cup of Arabian Horses under the title of Dubai as a Classic Haila, with the participation of (13) horses. The nominations are led by “Derian” and “Buraq”, the two Yas races belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Al Quoz run of speed attracts the participation of (13) horses, most notably «Final Song», while (14) horses participate in the Emirates Derby, including «Panadol», and the Dubai Gold Cup (11) horses led by «Spanish Mission», and (15) in Godolphin Mile, most notably “Midnight Sands”, and (14) in the Dubai Golden Shaheen race, led by “Canvas.”

The Emirates horses lead their owners by 12 victories, and the American horses with 8 victories, in addition to Brazil, Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia winning once each, and the victories of the UAE horses came through: Singspil 1997, Al-Mutawakel 1999, Dubai Millennium 2000, Street Cry 2002, Moon Country 2003, Electrochunst 2006, Investors 2007, Montrosso 2012, African Story 2014, Prince Bishop 2015, Thunder Snow 2018, Thunder Snow 2019.

American horses achieved their victories with a cigar in the first edition 1996, Silver Cham 1998, Captain Steve 2001, Pleasantly Perfect 2000, Roses in May 2005, Kerlin 2008, Well Armored 2009 and California Chrome 2006, while the Brazilian horse Gloria De Cambio disengaged in 2010 and the Japanese Victory Pisa 2011, Australian Animal Kingdom, and Saudi Aerojet 2017.