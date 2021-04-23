Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Asian Handball Confederation has set the first of next May to conduct the draw for the twenty-third Asian Handball Club Championship for Men’s Handball Clubs, to be held from 12 to 21 June at the hospitality of the Saudi Al-Wehda Club in Jeddah. Participating in the tournament, which is qualifying for the World Club Championship, 12 clubs led by Sharjah, representatives of Emirati handball, Al-Wahda, Mudhar from Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabi and Al-Duhail from Qatar, Kuwait and Salmiya from Kuwait, Bahraini star, Yemeni cotton, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan, Kerman, and Shahid Karazon from Iran. This tournament is the first in the AFC agenda for the current year, after the decision to cancel the youth and junior championships, following the decision of the International Game Federation to cancel the World Junior and Youth Championships, especially since all Asian championships are qualifying for the world championships. Saleh Ashour, head of the AFC Referees Committee, who will oversee the tournament draw, confirmed that the AFC delegation will visit the stadiums, facilities and hotels that host the event, and there will be a lottery system in the distribution of teams into 4 groups according to the classification of the teams so that the title holder and runner-up will be at the top of the groups, and qualify for the first and second round . Ashour denied that there was any intention to cancel or postpone the tournament and said: “The experience in the men’s world championship in Egypt was a model to be followed, especially in the medical bubble system, which will be applied in the Asian championship, and the fact is that Egypt has succeeded with distinction in hosting the event and it is difficult to host any A European country with this form of interest and organization in all respects to the extent that hotels were completely dedicated to the teams without the presence of other people and no person leaving or entering the bubble. To crews ranging from 9 to 11, and among them will be neutral teams that do not have clubs playing in the tournament, but all referees from the Asian continent.