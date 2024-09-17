Vinicius He has been, perhaps, the player who has been the victim of the most racist insults in world football, especially in Spain, something that the justice system in that country wants to punish in an exemplary manner.

According to the criteria of

One of the fans who used social media to insult the Real Madrid striker faces a severe sanction.

Issue settled?

“The repeated dissemination of numerous racist insults and images of the same nature against the player Vinicius” This is what has been investigated in Spain, evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office already has.

“The Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has proposed a “very serious” sanction that would consist of a fine of 60,001 euros and a ban on access to sports venues for a period of two years,” reports the newspaper Marca.

And he added: “In addition to the sanction proposed for the insults on social networks to Vinicius, the Commission has also proposed a similar sanction for another fan identified in San Mamés during Athletic Club – Valencia CF. The person was banned from sports venues for two years, as well as three other sanctions for similar acts in the previous season. These sanctions are accompanied by a proposal of 60,001 euros.

Vinicius. Photo:EFE Share

But this is not the only proposal, the option of a 50,000 euro fine for the team is also being studied. Alaves Sports for “their support of the Iraultza 1921 fan club through the club’s website, in addition to the existence of numerous references to the same fan club in numerous murals and graffiti surrounding the Mendizorroza stadium.”

“The club was aware of the fact that Iraultza is considered a group whose members have committed offences under Law 19/2007, and the club has been warned of the prohibition of any favouritism, by action or omission, that would constitute a measure of support or promotion of said group. Since this communication, the club has been proposed for sanction on eighteen occasions for providing support or promotion to the aforementioned ultra group,” the statement argues.