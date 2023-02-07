UEFA and the people of Serie A have taken important measures against Juventus after the Italians were accused of mismanaging the club’s finances, a fact that was proven and that today has the team in a critical situation with a difficult economic present and on the verge of a sports knockout, because after losing 15 points by decision, the team is closer to relegation than even to the Europa League.
In Turin they must take urgent measures with the future of the club if they want to avoid both the fall to the second division and the economic bankruptcy and that is why at the management level they have made the first decision of weight, in addition to being forced to sell some of their stars Those from Turin know that they have to reduce expenses at any rate and that is why the players who end their contract will not be renewed no matter how important they are on the field.
Thus, there are already 5 players who will officially leave the squad, 4 of them through free agency, Ángel di María, Juan Cuadrado, Andrea Rabiot and the Brazilian Alex Sandro, who should start knocking on doors at other clubs from now on. . For his part, Leandro Paredes, who arrived on loan from PSG, will also leave the club since there is no way to fully acquire his letter and that is why he will have to return to Paris after a poor journey through Serie A with the team of Turin.
