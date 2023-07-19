The Cruz Azul team is submerged in an abyss at this start of the tournament. The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is not having a good time and has 3 consecutive setbacks.
And it is that the errors have not been long in coming, and one of the most notable is the goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, who made a mistake in the game against Toluca that ended up costing him dearly. In this regard, at a press conference ‘Tuca’ expressed his intention to rotate the two goalkeepers, in case of Jury and Gudino.
“Ricardo Ferretti mentions that Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño will be taking turns in the goal. Two parties and two parties”commented journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo.
Likewise, the majority of cement fans supported this decision, since they know that the mistakes made by Jurado have ended up affecting the team.
Through social networks, the opinions of netizens did not wait, and supported the decision of the Brazilian helmsman, since they seek that a goalkeeper does not feel confident in the goal and may be rolling.
Comments like: “I like it, they are two great goalkeepers who still have a lot of ceiling, if they manage to gain confidence on the pitch, I’m sure they will be benchmarks for the team”, either “Very good and healthy competition between young goalkeepers”, They could be read on said social network.
For now, the Machine is already preparing for their match in the Leagues Cup, when next Friday they will debut against the sensational team of the tournament, Inter Miami, where the Argentine star Lionel Messi will be presented.
