The objective that has been repeated by active and passive for months is that By the end of summer, it was intended to have 70% of the population vaccinated in Spain. However, the setbacks with AstraZeneca, the lack of supply at times, or the slower pace called into question reaching that figure on time. Before that, the European Union has shown its full support for Spain.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, confirmed this Friday that the EU will deliver to Spain “whatever it needs”, referring to vaccines against the coronavirus to be able to directly achieve group immunity this coming summer.

He has appeared at a press conference with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, after visiting the factory of the Catalan pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), where the ‘fill and finish’ of the vaccine developed by Janssen will be carried out.

Breton has claimed the European industrial capacity with 52 companies dedicated to the production of vaccines: “They are working very hard.”