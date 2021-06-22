America has lost faith in several of its foreigners, in the midst of indiscipline and injuries, there are several footballers who have not performed as expected in Coapa and the club works in forced marches to get them out of the club, since Santiago Solari does not count in the least with them.
Two of the discards in Coapa are the Colombian Nicolás Benedetti and the Chilean Nicolás Castillo, whose contribution to the team is reduced to practically nothing and the club has lost all confidence in them, which is why they want to accommodate them in other teams, even if they have to take desperate measures like letting them go for free without earning income from their cards.
Rubén Saínz of TUDN affirms that the cadre of the country’s capital could terminate the contract of at least one of the two Nicolás as a last option to remove them from the workforce and remove their important salaries from the payroll. At the moment, very few teams have shown any formal interest in Castillo or Benedetti, for which America would discard their sales.
Both players will be taken into account for the preseason, however, neither is even close to receiving at least one more chance from Santiago Solari.
