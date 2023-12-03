The Apertura 2023 tournament is over for Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the sub-leader of the regular phase was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Atlético de San Luis by an aggregate score of 1-2, thus consummating the failure of the year in the Monterrey institution, since they could not advance to the grand final on two occasions, not even with the powerful squad they have and the star signings they had.
After the confrontation where they tied 1-1 in the second leg, the sports director of the Monterrey team, Antonio Noriegacame out to show his face and made it clear that they will do an in-depth analysis of all the members of the team.
These were the first words of the sports director after the elimination of the Pandilla at the hands of the Potosí team in the first round of the Liguilla.
“We are saddened as an institution. We are going to do a deep analysis of those who are capable of giving Monterrey the joys that its fans deserve”
– Antonio Noriega.
“There is surely a lot of sadness, a lot of disappointment on the part of our fans and we share it. I consider that we gave away 90 minutes and an institution like ours can never give anything away, much less in definitive stages such as a league,” he added.
Although he assured that the refereeing was not the reason for the elimination, he complained about a goal that was incorrectly disallowed, which, according to him, could have made a difference.
“The reason for this press conference is to make it clear that we are very sorry and convinced that we fell short, but I am also a little worried because they disallowed a goal that I believe would have made an important difference for us, I am very clear, this is not was the reason for the elimination”
– Antonio Noriega.
