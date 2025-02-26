He soccerwhich perhaps once could be the sport of team with the simplest standards, has been dragged by modern times and does not stop innovating in its regulations year after year. Whether in search of new audiences, greater emotion or simply solving the mistakes in which he falls, every season news is announced in the rules and their interpretation.

The next novelties will be studied by FIFA, governing agency of world football, on March 1 through its specialized body, IFAB. On the table there will be four changes that could alter football as we know it today.

After assessing each of the four proposed points, in case they are approved, they would begin to be implemented in lower divisions and base football from next summer.

The FIFA will study the possibility that the referees explain their most controversial decisions, those in which they have to consult the VAR, through A microphone that disseminates his voice throughout the stadium.









In order to reduce video -bar interventions in the matches, the option of That it is the coaches who decide when the var must come into play. This is already done in other FIFA dependent sports such as futsal, where coaches have two opportunities to ask for the play review, which keep if they are right and spend if they are wrong.

Another possibilities that will be discussed on March will be Grant the referees the power to stop the stopwatch to investigate a contentious situation or in cases of severe injury. This initiative, which would bring football to Pavilion Sports such as basketball or living football, is part of the struggle of the federative body against loss of time.

A new off -game approach

Although if any of the rules changes can affect the foundations of the king sport that is the one that affects the offside. Collecting the glove launched by the former Arsenal and current director of FIFA Development OSersene WengerIFAB will study if the “offside” rule applies When the striker’s body completely exceeds the defender’s body.

A change that could affect the game, as it would be complicated for the defenses to control rivals who were placed slightly after them but without exceeding them. On paper would make defensive work more difficult and could lead to an increase in goal situations.