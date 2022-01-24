Mexico.- The Mexican actress and singer Laura Flores left her thousands of followers speechless on Instagram after revealing his drastic change of look, left aside his emblematic blonde hair to try something that goes more with his age, but this generated divided opinions.

Now the Mexican star boasts a very short hair style, her already classic blonde and a much lighter makeup style, which has made everyone express their opinion about it, but not all of them are good comments, because many do not they like me.

After showing off her new look with a couple of photographs, Laura Flores asked her followers to comment on it and not all were good comments, as they assure that she looks much bigger than for her age. It should be remembered that the famous is 58 years old and has always remained very young.

for his age, Laura looks spectacularly well and her audience lets her know this, who is constantly surprised to see her looking so jovial. Without a doubt, the actress is on the list of best preserved women in the world of Mexican entertainment.

That is why many did not like Laura’s new style so much, arguing that the cut adds several years to her, even more than she really has. “I don’t like how he looks”, “I think he looks older than his age”, “I like him better with long hair, he looks younger”, “It looks nice on him but he looks older”, it reads between comments.

Despite the fact that there were several negative comments about it, the positive ones were the ones that stood out the most and that is that many assured that she looks most beautiful with her new cut and even praised her look, explaining that her new look makes her eyes stand out more never.

On the comments of his new cut, Laura Flowers He has not made any comment, but it should be remembered that the actress and singer born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, has always liked to stay ahead of trends and this time he did not miss with his big change.

