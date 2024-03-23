A few days ago the case of two police officers went viral. police who did not hesitate to throw themselves onto the tracks in the New York subway to save a man unconscious. The images were captured thanks to the body cameras of the officers who have received great recognition for their work and bravery.

According to the New York Police Department, two traffic officers responded to the call of users who had alerted them that A man had fallen onto the tracks and was unconscious at the Washington Heights subway station. in Manhattan.

In the images you can see that the officers acted immediately. They ran to the place where the man was and, without thinking, jumped onto the tracks. They did not care that the subway was approaching the station and that they had to carry out a series of maneuvers and signals to stop the incoming train and thus be able to rescue the person.

Once they were clear that the trains in both directions had understood their signals and stopped their passage, The officers approached to help the man. They collected his belongings and managed to load him to remove him from the tracks.. Finally they themselves climbed back onto the platform and were helped by others to also get to safety.

On the official account of the New York Police Department on the social network X, the video was shared with the following message: “Two police officers showed exceptional bravery when a man fell onto the subway tracks, He lost consciousness and was in imminent danger of being hit by a train. Without hesitation, they maneuvered across two third rails and managed to stop the incoming train.”

What happened to the man who fell onto the New York subway tracks?

It should be noted that the authorities did not provide further details about who the man who fell onto the tracks was or exactly what had happened. However, There was speculation that he was drunk or high when he accidentally tripped. and hit his head, causing him to become unconscious.

What the agents did confirm is that the man was rescued and transferred to Harlem Hospital for an evaluation. Both he and the officers are fine.