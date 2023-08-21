“It was the best and the worst day of my life”Olga Carmona acknowledges in a message posted on her social networks this Monday after scoring the winning goal for the Spanish team in the World Cup final against England and learning later that her father had passed away.

“I have no words to thank you for all your love,” adds the Spanish footballer who plays for Real Madrid and who was also key in the semifinal by scoring the winning goal against Sweden in the closing stages of the game.

To his father, apparently deceased a day before the final, he says: “I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that’s why I will be with my companions, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad”.

And with this panorama in the background, the video that synthesizes his personal tragedy was released in the last hours: the dramatic hug with his mother and brotherwho knew of the death of the player’s father and preferred to keep quiet so as not to affect her emotionally.

The embrace of the tragedy of Olga Carmona

This Sunday, Olga Carmona published, after hearing the news of her father’s death, a heartfelt message: “And without knowing it I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

And before that it had melted into a dramatic hug with his mother and one of his brothers in the middle of the Sydney stadiumafter scoring Spain’s winning goal against England.

In the video, the emotional charge of the mother is perceived, who in the background kept the information of the death of the player’s father so as not to alter her emotions in the middle of the outcome of the championship.

“It is a generous hug that sums up mother’s love”“It is incredible how, despite everything, they try to maintain their composure” and “Your father has accompanied you, Olga” are some of the messages from Internet users.

Olga Carmona will arrive tonight with the national team in Madrid, where a party has been organized to celebrate the first world title for the women’s team.

