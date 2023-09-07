“I tried to help her, but the situation was too serious”: the touching words of the young man who was the first to find Rossella Nappini

It is a chilling story provided by one of the two boys who last Monday afternoon, returning to the apartment where they live together with other university students, were the first to rescue Rossella Nappini. The 25-year-old, a medical student, said he tried to help her in every way, unfortunately to no avail.

A crime that shocked everyone in the Trionfale Primavalle district of Rome, happened on the afternoon of last Monday, in the entrance hall of a condominium located at number 61 in via Giuseppe Allievo.

A woman, Rossella Nappini, a 52-year-old nurse employed at the San Filippo Neri hospital, was brutally murdered with about 20 stab wounds and left lifeless on the ground.

They were the first to find it two very young boysresidents in the other staircase of the condominium compared to the one where the 52-year-old lived and where she was killed.

One of them, a 25-year-old medical student at university, he provided his dramatic account to reporters de The Corriere della Sera.

The words of the young man

Although it was strongly shocked from the scene he found himself in front of, the boy still has tried to do everything possible to help Rossella Nappini.

Within seconds, however, he realized what the wounds were too serious and that unfortunately it was already too late to save her.

I hoped I could save her, but I quickly realized there was nothing I could do.

The alleged killer of Rossella Nappini arrested

Adil Harrati, the suspect in the feminicide

The police immediately arrived at the scene of the crime policewho immediately launched investigations to track down the person responsible for the crazy act.

Fundamental in giving a name to the number one suspect of the feminicide was the testimony of the victim’s elderly mother.

The woman said that Adil Harrati, a 45-year-old Moroccan man with whom Rossella had had a relationship in the past relationthat afternoon he had been in his house and that he was just waiting for the return of his ex.

A few hours later, the police officers have tracked down and arrested Harrati, who is now under investigation for the crime of voluntary murder and aggravated by premeditation.

In the past man had persecuted his victim, after she ended the relationship.