Although it is currently one of the most sought-after statuses, the reality is that Permanent residence or green card has a long history in the United States. Few know what the reasons behind having created this documentTherefore, below we provide a summary of its origin and how it has changed to reach its current appearance.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explained that In 2023, the so-called green card was redesigned with the intention of making it much safer. and avoid counterfeiting. However, he recalled that throughout its history it has undergone various modifications, and in the past it even had other colours.

As you probably know, permanent residency is designed to prove that a person has the right to live and work permanently in the United States. What you may not know is that the first such cards were printed on white paper and were created as a result of the Alien Registration Act of 1940.

These cards were approved during World War II with the intention that non-citizens in the United States would register with the federal government.To do so, people had to go to the post office to complete their paperwork. Afterwards, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) sent them a form that served to complete their registration.

It is interesting to note that, although now obtaining a green card involves a whole process and a series of requirements, when it was created, Due to the war circumstances, no distinction was made, anyone who registered could receive it.

When World War II ended, the requirement was established as a regular immigration procedure. and, little by little, it underwent modifications until it became what it is today.

In fact, The card was no longer processed at post offices and the process began at ports of entry. Immigrants were registered based on their status, for example, whether they intended to work or were just visiting.

The green card was created during World War II.

Why is permanent residence known as a green card?

The reason why permanent residence began to be known as a green card is because, around 1947, citizens who carried out this procedure They received their form printed on a green piece of paper.

At that time, the Alien Registration Receipt Card, or Form I-151, was required for individuals to prove their legal status and work in the United States. But since the name of the procedure was not easy to remember, the migrants themselves and their lawyers began to refer to the document by its color.

Although it must be said that when the American authorities realized that there were many counterfeits, they decided to make some modifications and The permanent residence was blue, then pink and also brown. But they finally decided to go back to green.