“I got a fungus on my foot. I started with a little itch, I didn’t pay much attention to it, but after three days my finger ate, it turned black. I knew that I was going to lose that finger (…). I spoke with some nurses, they admitted me through the emergency room and the next day they cut off my fingers. Four days later, they told me that they were going to cut me another piece, when I went back to the break room, and I woke up, I realized that they had cut me up to above the knee.

This is the story of Milton Rodriguez Morawhich was published just two years ago by Hogar de Cristo, a foundation that helped him after suffering a serious accident that left him disabled in Chile.

You live in a bad state. You suffer for food. People get tired of enduring hunger

The Colombian had migrated to Chile about three years ago to work as a solar panel technician, but his dream of improving his conditions in that country ended up turning into a disaster. “You live in a terrible state. You suffer for food. People get tired of enduring hunger”, the man told at the time.

Milton Rodríguez, after becoming disabled, began to experience very difficult times, ending up on the streets and surviving on the alms he obtained in the city of Iquique.

The 61-year-old from Cali was the victim of a brutal beating at dawn this Friday. Apparently, members of the Chilean Navy caused his death, for which four of its members were arrested.

In his account, after losing his leg, Milton insisted that “Not all the people who migrate to Chile are bad”, referring to the Colombians who settled in some areas of that country.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry repudiated the murder of Milton and asked the “Chilean authorities to speed up the investigations and punish those responsible for such an execrable act.”

For her part, the Chilean Defense Minister, Maya Fernández, expressed her “repudiation with the unacceptable and painful event that occurred in Iquique. The officials were discharged and we hope that justice will sanction them accordingly.”

According to the complaints, Milton received two blows and even members of the Navy attacked him with the crutches he used to move.

