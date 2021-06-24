Firefighters are working around the clock to rescue survivors of the Miami landslide. So far they have found 37 people alive, which brings to 102 the number of people found after the tragedy.

After almost 20 hours of operation, there are no traces of 99 people who would have been in the building at the time of the collapse, according to the nightly report. Among the disappeared there are 9 Argentines. And the scenes remain dramatic.

A video released by the Miami-Dade Fire Department shows rescuers working from a parking lot, under the rubble left by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers complex.

Rescuers find a survivor in the rubble of the Miami building. AP Photo

With the water for the knees, dozens of rescuers cut the remains of the building to advance and find signs of life.

“They are going to work all night. In the parking lot and from above. They are the best rescue personnel. They work as hard as they can,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced tonight.

The assistant fire chief gave details of the operation. “Firefighters continue to cut, breach and placing sonars and search cameras to locate the victims, “said Ray Jaddalah, at the evening press conference.

He also assured that through the devices they detected sounds, “like blows.”

“We receive sounds. Not necessarily people talking, but sounds. It sounds like people hitting; not people but sounds of the possibility of a hit. We have not heard any voices coming from the pile, “Jaddalah commented.

The tragedy was reminiscent of the most dramatic moments in recent United States history. “I have to say that the feeling here is like in a war zone,” Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, referring to a synagogue located a few blocks from the building, who evoked the antecedent of the September 11, 2001.

In the afternoon, firefighters confirmed the rescue of 37 people, including a baby that he was transferred to a hospital. Another 65 have already been located in the family reunification center. There, relatives come to look for news about their missing relatives.

Four hours later, in the nightly report, the authorities they kept the record of 102 people found and 99 still missing.



The rubble after the collapse of the building. Firefighters with sniffer dogs worked around the clock to search for survivors. AFP photo

Between the nine Argentines missing is the surgeon Andrés Galfrascoli, who was in Miami with his partner and their five-year-old daughter.

.Actors Nicolás Vázquez and Gimena Accardi They were inside the parking lot when the building began to collapse early Thursday morning.

The dust storm surprised them exiting the elevator, in the lobby of the complex. “We started running with three or four other people, there were not many of us, who were overwhelmed by nerves,” Vázquez said.

So far it is registered one killed by the tragedy, in addition to a dozen injured. Although there was no news in the official reports, the authorities fear that that number could grow in the next few hours.

Relentlessly they search for survivors

“The sun goes down on a tragic day for Miami. The day ends for all of us, except for the firefighters and rescuers,” said the mayor of Miami-Dade, in the nightly report.

Between 60 and 70 rescuers they were engaged in the search throughout Thursday. Trained dogs also participated.

“What you see in the photos and on TV does not do justice “to the seriousness of the situation”said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

“We hope that rescuers can continue working quickly and we hope they find more survivors, “added the lieutenant governor.



Images of how the area was after the collapse. Photo REUTERS

The state fire chief described the urgency of rescue work. “It’s kind of hit or miss. You go into the zone so focused and so determined to make sure you’re doing everything you can to save a life at an event like this,” Jimmy Patronis said, speaking to the network. CNN.

The effort of rescue personnel is increasingly concentrated in the parking lot. There, deep underground, the search work continues between debris and emergency propped roofs.

“It’s like going to the gym but you don’t have air conditioning, trying to remove debris but at the same time afraid of let the debris fall on you. There are floods, there is fuel, there is unstable terrain, in addition, the challenge of the urgency of saving lives, “continued Patronis.

The inquiries about the causes of the collapse, the authorities point out, will be left for another time. “Today This is not the time to know what happened. Today we must save lives and we are focused on that, “said Charles Burkett, Mayor of Surfside.

Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Chris Quinn, and other members of our staff arriving do nothing at the partially collapsed building in the Surfside area. They have obtained water, food and have made themselves available for whatever is needed. Great gesture. 👏🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/TGbTzqitXR – Miami HEAT 🇪🇸 (@Heat_Spain) June 24, 2021

For now, they ruled out that it was a terrorist attack. And in the last hours a study came to light indicating that the building – built in 1981 on recovered wetlands – “was sinking at an alarming rate” in the 1990s.

In the early afternoon, the firefighters also had to fight a small fire in one of the affected areas. They explained that the displacement of debris can cause these igneous sources.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Miami-Dade has already declared a state of emergency and then the governor of Florida did. Through an executive order, Ron DeSantis found that “a substantial part of the structure was destroyed and the rest became uninhabitable.”

The measure foresees reinforcing the personnel available to “meet the response, recovery and mitigation needs created by this emergency” and unlocks transfer of funds and budgetary reallocations.

Earlier, Joe Biden had claimed that, in the event of a state of emergency declared, he would send federal personnel and equipment to Miami. “The White House guarantees that all needs and all orders will be satisfied. They will be unprecedented shipments,” defined the authorities.

In any case, the officials emphasize that there is no lack of resources. From early on the Red Cross collaborates with medical assistance, water and psychological care for survivors and relatives of the disappeared.

Local personalities also came to the place. Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and other representatives of the NBA franchise provided food and drink to rescuers.

“It is an unprecedented tragedy,” lamented a firefighter representative tonight. “The mission doesn’t end until we find the people we’re looking for.”

LM