Moments of anguish were experienced at the ServiceFM Stadium in Adelaide (Australia). Nestory Irankunda, a promising young Australian rules footballer, he fell in the middle of the playing field after colliding with an opponent. The last minutes of the match between Adelaide United vs Campbelltown City were played for the second leg of the National Premier Leagues South Australia (NPLSA) semi-finals.

Seeing the 17-year-old move desperately, the referee, Christian Verdicchio, stopped the game and ran over to the Adelaide United figure. Irankunda could not breathe.

With astonishing serenity, the referee did a maneuver that saved his life: “I turned him around, tried to stick his tongue out and once that was done, I kept him there on his side,” said Verdicchio, who prevented the player’s throat from player will crash.

“I was out of breath,” the referee later explained to 7News. “I have seen players fall to the ground before and not breathe, but this time it was something different. He was not in a good place,” added the referee.

The portal infobae He reported that in the images of the official transmission of the match it was possible to see the moment in which the Tanzanian made a pass with the cue and he fell on the grass after colliding with a rival player in an accident that, at first glance, did not appear to be serious.

After several minutes of anguish, Irankunda, who was conscious during the difficult moment, collected himself and left the field under his own power to be checked by medical personnel.

He is a rising figure

Last season, the young winger was linked with Bayern Munich, but the arrival at the German team did not materialize. “No agreement has been reached at the moment. The last conversation I had was about how there are still quite a few clubs who will go after him,” explained Carl Veart, Adelaide United’s technical director.

What happened with the failed transfer of the young figure is that FIFA rules prevented the signing because Irankunda has not reached 18 years of age. It is time to wait until February 2024, when the footballer reaches the age of majority.

“There is a good chance that he will leave, but we still have at least another season with him. The club will take their time before making a decision and I suppose that Nestory also has to take his time with his environment to make sure that the next step in his career is a good one and he’s in a place where he can continue to develop,” Veart said.

