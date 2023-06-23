A drone has found the wreckage of Titan on the ocean floor: the small submarine would have imploded, leaving no way out for the passengers

With a long and touching statement released on social media, OceanGate announced that the five passengers of the Titan, the submarine that disappeared 5 days ago in the Atlantic Ocean, are deceased. Apparently an underwater drone used in research would have found the wreckage of the same submarine on the ocean floor, about 500 meters from the wreck of the Titanic.

Here are the words written in the press release from OceanGate:

We believe our Stockton Rush CEO, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, are sadly lost.

These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts go out to these five souls and every member of their families at this tragic time. We are saddened by the loss of life and the joy it brought to everyone they knew.

“It is an extremely sad time for our loyal employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply at this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from many organizations in the international community who have provided far-reaching resources and worked so hard on this mission. We appreciate their efforts to find these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.“.

In conclusion they asked to respect privacy of these families in this most painful moment.

Found wreckage of the Titan

The communication came after a drone used in searches for the missing, the Horizon Arctic ROV, has recovered some scrap of the Titan on the bottom of the ocean. The same would be located about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic.

The most accredited hypothesis would speak of one dramatic implosion of the small submarine, which occurred about an hour and 30 minutes after the dive. To one depth of 1500 metersalmost halfway.

The news was also confirmed by US Coast Guard, who likewise spoke of a “catastrophic implosion”. The passengers of the Titan, whose bodies have not been found, would not have suffered. Considering that the pressure chamber was lost in a very few seconds.