The contestants who faced the elimination test on Thursday night in Sewing teachers They had to face a creative and complicated challenge: Make a set for Edurnethat he could show off on his next tour.

“You must adapt to your needs,” he recalled Lorenzo Caprile To Canco Rodríguez, Óscar Higares, Monica Cruz, Laura Sánchez and Eduardo Casanova. “Visual, that can be shown and easy to change,” the singer listed.

Canco Rodríguez and Óscar Higares They were the ones who presented The worst proposals of the night, as the jury members explained. “I see something from Edurne, but the preparation is very capurate and leaves much to be desired,” he said Palomo Spain To the actor.

Oscar’s had many additions, but he was well made. For that reason, it was Canco who left the workshop. “What had to happen has happened, here we have the emotions to the leather and I take it forever as a memory in my life,” he said.

Edu Soto and Eduardo Casanova could not help crying for the loss of your friend in the contest. “Something very important goes, a soul,” the first lamented. “It has been curled a lot,” added the second.

Raquel Sánchez Silva He also collapsed in the farewell. “This is not going to be the same without you“, Palomo intervened.” You have had a wonderful attitude, “said the tearful farewell Lorenzo Caprile.