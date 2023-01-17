For all of you who say love isn’t possible for gamers, let’s look at some stories that might imply otherwise. Gamers feel very rude, but perhaps they should soften up a bit, cool off and give themselves a freedom that allows them to think and feel without any type of ties, so that one of these days they can make way for a little romantic hug pierced by their video gamebecause they are part of us. For this reason, for when you are in a good mood and in the mood, we have made a list of dramas that could give you a moment away, but equally close, to your beloved controls.

Love 020 — 2016: 30 chapters

The drama par excellence, by and for gamers, is Love 020. It is about a couple of exemplary young people at a prestigious Chinese university. They are both the brightest students and also the best players on their servers.

The truth is that the end is scary, we already know that the Chinese rules of conduct and morality tend to permeate the population in each content because it is intended that there is a kind of indoctrinationand this is even more recurrent in entertainment content. Love 020 he preserves these ideas in the ending, however, before he gets there, he realizes a romance in which everything is clarified through trust and communication in which there are no third parties, and therefore the drama is cute .

The following gamer dramas are even more on point, in fact they are from eSports, so in addition to focusing on romance, it launches into an even more formal setting for gamers.

You Are My Glory — 2021: 32 chapters

Source: Tencent Pictures

So that you don’t lose hope, maybe you can find the “love of your life” from college or high school —whatever degree you want—, after 10 years of separation. This gamer drama follows the story of a reunion of two very important characters.

On one hand we have a celebrity, and on the other, an aerospace engineer.

The girl promotes a game, but after a video of her smearing is leaked, she fears that she will lose her job. So he will enter a tournament to reaffirm his reputation, however, his coach will be his teenage crush.

Now that they are adults they will have a new opportunity.

Go Go Squid! — 2019: 41 chapters

Source: Dragon TV

This is one of the most successful dramas, even had a spin off of the secondary characters. It shows intense perseverance, one day, a girl who is studying for a master’s degree in computer engineering sees a professional eSports player in a gaming cafe.

This is love at first sight she looks for an opportunity to approach him, despite the fact that the young man, like any normative gamer, is distant.

Falling Into Your Smile — 2021: 31 chapters

An arrogant leader of an eSports team will have to accept a girl with promising skillsafter one of its members suffers an injury that disables him, at the door of an important game.

Source: Youku

The recruited girl will have to deal with the arrogance of the leader, with the prejudices about her abilities and her unconventional career. However, a love will slowly emerge in a competitive landscape.

Gank Your Heart — 2019: 35 chapters

In this installment we have an environment of stars, a commentator and a disreputable professional player who will have a somewhat unpleasant encounter.

However, that crossing will link them in a special way that will leave them something nuclear for the future. You know, the classic “everything happens for a reason”.

Later they will meet again, and they will be able to have a very different approach.

Source: Mango TV

We recommend: Tomo-chan is a girl!: What time does it come out, what is it about and everything you need to know

About dramas for gamers

Although the sweetheart is a very nice feeling, you have to be careful with toxic or normalized behaviors. Do not obsess, do not idealize and always think about your decisions, remember that a relationship is between two people and anything you say or do can mark others in a favorable or unpleasant way. That includes all of us, sometimes you do and sometimes you are. Be kind to the world and let’s hope it’s at least a little soft on you.

Love is a beautiful thing when it is healthy, and gaming is fun for all of us, maybe you already have your special duo, or maybe not yet, and that’s fine as long as you’re happy with it. If you’re a lone gamer, well, that’s fine, as long as you don’t have a childhood yearning like Hirotaka, cough, cough.

Source: Dragon TV

Take a risk, but keep in mind that in the endnovels are fiction, so don’t demonize them if you don’t share their ideas. A critical judgment towards them will leave you more learning than an approach from destruction.

Also, remember that the dramas are mostly careful, since they propose aspects from ethical and socialization norms —in this case, Chinese— that definitely do not fit in with our vision of life in general. However, they propose sweet moments that on some occasions you could enjoy.

Different perspectives of romance will make you realize how you have built and how you recognize the dynamics of love, they will surely help you to know what you are looking for too, Are you looking for a gamer like you or are you more open?

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.