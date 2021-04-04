The fighting in the border state of Apure is now fifteen days old and the information is still diffuse. While the Venezuelan authorities speak of clashes with Colombian irregular groups, some of the nearly 5,000 displaced persons who fled to Colombia maintain that the authorities shot civilians and posed them as guerrillas. The violence continues between the two countries.

In the last two weeks, the Venezuelan authorities have maintained that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) is confronting “Colombian armed irregular groups,” in the words of Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, on March 27. But they do not specify which organization they are fighting or give more details about the operation.

Some of the few details that have been known are those provided by the Ministry of Defense. In a statement, he assures that the public force has detained 31 people, has destroyed nine camps and disabled six explosive devices. He also speaks of nine “neutralized terrorists”, which would refer to the dead combatants. In addition, four Venezuelan soldiers reportedly lost their lives.

In the images that the Venezuelan minister Padrino López has released, it is seen that the authorities are using war tanks. The official assures that the illegal groups they are fighting are using antipersonnel mines, “this time, with the logistical support of the neighboring country (Colombia).”

And it is that one of the logics that prevails from Venezuela is that Colombia is responsible for not controlling the illegal groups and they even affirm that the “narco-terrorists” are really in national territory because “They execute imperial plans against Venezuela“, as Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said.

The only indications that exist from the Venezuelan officers about which group the military forces face are those that have been known through some images shared on social networks, such as the photographs published by Admiral in Chief Remigio Ceballos, commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. In them you can see some seized uniforms, with the shields of the former Colombian guerrilla of the FARC.

From Colombia, entities such as the Attorney General’s Office specify that the clashes in Apure They are against the dissidents of that guerrilla group that separated from the Peace Agreement signed in 2016. This coincides with the 2020 report by Human Rights Watch on the violence in the Colombian department of Arauca and the Venezuelan state of Apure. According to the international organization, in the border area are the illegal Colombian groups of the ELN guerrillas and the tenth front of the FARC dissidents. In addition, there is the Venezuelan guerrilla of the Forces Patrióticas de Liberación Nacional that, according to HRW, “has a close relationship with the Venezuelan authorities in Apure.”

But even so, there is a cloak of doubt about the operations being carried out by the Venezuelan military.

“I couldn’t stay because they are killing us,” the testimony of displaced Venezuelans

A handful of the nearly 5,000 displaced Venezuelans who have arrived in Colombia since March 21, when the clashes began, denounce that the Venezuelan authorities killed civilians and posed them as guerrillas.

When Emir Ramírez was already in Colombia, an acquaintance showed him some photographs that left him frozen. In them were seen the bodies of his father Emilio (42 years old), his mother Luzdary (40), his brother Uriel (17) and his uncle Yanfran (22), dressed in military green and armed. Unlike Emir, they did not make it out of Venezuela.

“The first photo I see is that of my mother, with a gun lying next to her lying on the floor. With some boots … Please! Some (supposedly) guerrilla boots,” Emir explained to the AFP agency . He also saw his father in green pants and boots, and his brother with a grenade. “They weren’t guerrillas (…) They were the most humble people in the world!” Emir insists, repeatedly asking himself why they were killed.

Emir is not the only one who tells that this is happening. José Castillo, another Venezuelan who traveled to Colombia, told Reuters that some of his neighbors who remained “were assassinated, and they put on Venezuelan army uniforms and made them look like guerrillas.” “I couldn’t stay because they are killing us,” José said.

The Venezuelan NGO Fundaredes has collected several similar testimonies and that is why its director, Javier Tarazona, maintains that the Venezuelan armed forces executed civilians with grace shots and made them pass as ‘false positives’, as extrajudicial executions are colloquially called that the Colombian military committed against civilians and that they later concealed by passing them off as guerrillas. Tarazona told the Colombian media La Opinion that the same thing is happening now with the Venezuelan authorities.

No international entity has verified it. The only one that has denounced possible excesses is Human Rights Watch. The organization’s executive director for America, José Miguel Vivanco, warned that HRW has “received credible allegations of abuses by the Venezuelan security forces against the population of Apure who fled to Arauca, Colombia“But he did not specify what type of complaints.

For their part, both displaced persons and Fundaredes have assured that the Venezuelan military bombed schools and civilian houses, and that they entered some of them to loot them.

“There is a lot of Venezuelan government and we are afraid of it, because sometimes it mistreats civilians too hard, so we are not going to pay for other people. The air forces are bombing the sidewalks,” said Gladys Rojas, 49 years old.

Venezuela defends itself by saying that it is illegal groups that use civilians as shields

The Government of President Nicolás Maduro has not responded promptly to this type of accusation, but all the official pronouncements and high-ranking officials in their personal social networks suggest that everything is a strategy of the illegals who are fighting.

“Upon seeing themselves defeated, these armed groups have used the population as a human shield to flee to Colombia, where they are not persecuted, since they have the tolerance and protection of the authorities of that country,” he said. a statement shared by Jorge Arreaza, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Freddy Ñáñez, Vice Minister of Communication, Culture and Tourism, followed the same line when saying that organizations are using citizens “as a shield”, but he went further and shared messages that said it was all about a “psychological and media operation” . This in reference to the messages that have circulated on WhatsApp disclosing that some civilians will ask the Venezuelan Army not to kill them.

The official discourse has focused on Venezuelans who are returning to their country of origin. The Ministry of Defense even specified in a statement that this happens while “one observes how the operators of the media scoundrel deploy their dirty manipulations to stoke the violence in Alto Apure” “Because what several displaced people denounce as ‘false positives’, for some Venezuelan officials is another ruse of the empire .

A humanitarian crisis that leaves nearly 5,000 displaced

Although it is not yet known for sure what is happening in Apure or who the fighting is against or what motivated it, the humanitarian consequences have been disastrous. Organizations such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Norwegian Council for Refugees estimate that more than 4,700 Venezuelans crossed the Arauca River, which marks the binational border.

What Venezuelans live is not better on the other side of the border. Indeed, many have already returned to their country of origin and OCHA specifies that this has happened since March 27. But not all of them returned with the intention of staying. The same agency reported that some returned to Apure to collect what they had left in their homes at the time they fled, and a few were killed upon returning. “Local sources affirm that four people who returned to La Victoria to safeguard their property and belongings have been killed”, warned the international body.

After two weeks of fighting, the violence does not stop in Venezuelan territory to the point that many humanitarian organizations had to stop their activities in the area, as OCHA said in your report from March 31st. Dominika Arseniuk, director of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Colombia, also noted that violence in the state of Apure continues.

“The people we have spoken to are terrified and fear for their lives,” Arseniuk said in a statement from the organization. And while many Venezuelans continue with these fears, the humanitarian crisis still does not know for sure what is happening in the fighting.

