Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/28/2024 – 6:27

They are a quarter of Brazilians between 15 and 29 years old and a portrait of inequality in Brazil: mostly poor, black and women. Carioca Carolina Cristina de Barros was 15 years old when the pregnancy test came back positive. Yan Lucas came to birth in July 2016, leading the young woman to interrupt her studies and face the double challenge of being a precocious mother and a single mother. Her father, her boyfriend at the time, never helped her.

Born in 2000, Carolina faces one of the evils of the millennium – the limbo of “neither-neither” young people, who neither study nor work. The situation affects young people all over the world, but has alarming rates in Brazil, where it finds aggravating factors linked to poverty, race and gender.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), 10.9 million young Brazilians between 15 and 29 years old do not study or work, which represents 22.3% – or one in five – of this age group.

The majority of these young people are poor (61.2%) and women (63.4%). Almost half (43.3%) are black or brown women. Carolina is part of all three statistics. She lives alone with her son in Senador Camará, a favela in Bangu, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“I go to the streets, leave a CV, but it’s very difficult. Because I couldn't finish my studies and also because I'm black. In other words, first job, incomplete studies, no experience… They rejected my CV”, summarizes the young woman, now 23 years old.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Brazil has one of the worst rates of young people in this situation when compared to 38 other countries. According to the Education at a Glance report, from 2023, the country is ahead of only South Africa, Colombia, Chile, the Czech Republic and Turkey in this regard. While an average of 14.7% of young people aged between 18 and 24 are out of school and work in the countries analyzed, in Brazil the proportion reaches 24.4%.

Estimated loss of R$46.3 billion for GDP

The number of young people who neither study nor work is an important indicator not only of youth vulnerability, but also for measuring the loss of productivity potential in an economy – in the present and in the long term, as it is a workforce which can last for decades.

If this portion of the population were active in Brazil, the 2022 GDP would have grown by R$46.3 billion. The account is from the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), according to a study released this month (15/01) based on IBGE data.

The OECD report, based on data from 2022, highlights the importance of governments developing public policies to prevent young people from entering this situation, or to get them out of it as quickly as possible. Difficulties in transitioning from school to the job market in early adulthood can have long-term consequences for a young person's life, and the longer they spend in this situation, the more difficult it is to leave.

Wasted potential

For economist and IBGE analyst Denise Guichard, it is essential that the government, companies and society look more closely at young people in this vulnerable situation.

“We need to take care of today’s youth. It is a huge loss of productivity potential and human capital. There are 11 million young people outside the job market and the education system, so many wasted opportunities”, she emphasizes. “People lose, and the country loses.”

The term nem-nem is the Portuguese version of the English acronym NEET (not in education, employment, or training, that is, outside education, employment or professional training).

Many reject the expression because it suggests that the young person is responsible for the situation. Some economists prefer to talk about “without-without”, that is, without school and without employment, to reinforce the inequalities and lack of opportunities at the root of the problem.

The reasons why young people are out of school and work point to multiple obstacles, which involve low quality of education, lack of access to the job market and inequality of opportunities and training.

Obstacle race

Geovani Cunha, 21, finished his studies three years ago, but has not yet found a job, despite an insistent routine of distributing CVs.

His difficulties reflect problems faced by poor and brown young people like him – from public education, which he considered weak (“teachers were absent more than they attended”) to the stigma he feels when leaving the favela where he lives to the more affluent neighborhoods of the south zone of Rio (“we see judgment in people’s eyes. In the south zone, all black people are favela residents, bums, thiefs”).

“I'm chasing it, but I guarantee it's not easy. Waking up early to submit your CV, knowing that I'm going to go without lunch, feeling sick in the sun in the job queue. The boss doesn’t care about your problems, whether you ate or not.”

The boy dreams of joining the Armed Forces. He passed two tests to become a firefighter and marine, but was unable to continue in the selection process due to lack of money to take the necessary medical exams.

Geovani was raised by his grandparents. He has little contact with his mother; His father spent part of Geovani's childhood in prison and died after a motorcycle accident, due to medical negligence. The young man grew up in a district in the coastal city of Mangaratiba, two hours from the capital, but moved to Rio because there were no jobs there.

Today, he lives with his aunt in Vila Vintém, a community in the west zone of Rio. While looking for a job, he does odd jobs to survive – changing light bulbs, fixing electrical wiring, selling sweets on the train that connects Realengo to the Central do Brasil station, in the Center, the about 30km.

Geovani saw friends turn to drug trafficking. He saw a being murdered. The path of money through crime is “at the doorstep, walking in the square”, he describes.

“Everything seems to be heading towards us going wrong. Life throws us the wrong way. Thank God, I always had my head straight”, he says, stating that his faith in Umbanda gives him support.

Disproportionate burden for women

For a large number of young people without school or work, however, the obstacles of the job market still seem distant. This is because 66% of them are not even looking for a job – and it is in this group that gender roles appear most significantly.

The most common reason is the need to take care of relatives or household chores. And this reason affects women, especially black women, disproportionately. Of the 7.1 million young people who are not looking for work, 2.5 million are women engaged in domestic chores or family care.

According to Denise Guichard, women find it more difficult to escape this statistic over the years. “Men jump in and enter the job market, but women stop,” points out the IBGE analyst.

This year, little Yan Lucas will turn 8 years old. Carolina, about to turn 24, lives on the R$600 a month she receives from Bolsa Família and the spare change she earns working as a manicurist and hairdresser in the neighborhood. “We were in a tight spot, but I ran after him to give him things,” she says.

Decided to get out of the situation caused by early motherhood, however, Carolina has just signed up for a night supplement to complete high school. The course, in a municipal school, allows mothers without a support network to take their children to school.

Carolina hopes that, by completing high school, she will have a greater chance of entering the job market. She dreams of studying nursing.

“I'm dying to start classes. To finish my studies and end this stage of my life soon. To start 2024 in a different way,” she says.