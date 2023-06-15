She has made a difficult decision for the sake of her children

The English Conductor Jonnie Irwin, terminal After being diagnosed with lung cancer, she made the toughest decision of her life. In fact, he decided to leave his familybecause he doesn’t want, especially his children, to see how much he is suffering. The symptoms are getting stronger and he doesn’t want his loved ones to remember him in that suffering state.

The English TV presenter he is famous in England for having hosted many television programs. Very popular on social media, he discovered lung cancer, which has now reached the fourth stage. He is getting worse and worse and weaker.

On his Instagram profile he is recounting his battle. For him it is also a way to give hope to those who are in the same conditions as him. Living with the pathology in the family is not easy, also because his children are still very young.

In a recent interview with Hello!, Jonnie Irwin said that he often distances himself from his loved ones:

I walk away on several occasions because I’m not good at even being with myself when I’m in pain. I’m like a bear with a headache and I don’t want my family to be near me and see me in a certain state.

He also does it because his condition affects his mood a lot: he was already short-tempered on his own and the cancer made it worse.

Jonnie Irwin Terminal: Sometimes forced to distance himself from his family

Jonnie Irwin is trying his best not to put his condition on his wife Jessica Holmes and, in particular, on his three sons, Rex and the twins Rafa and Cormac.

The children know nothing about their father’s situation. A choice of the host, because he wants to enjoy every moment with them, without thinking about everything they’re going through and what they’ll have to go through when he’s gone.