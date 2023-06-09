If someone checks the map of Ukraine on Google Maps today and zooms in on the final stretch of the Dnieper River, they will see that this internet application shows an unusual warning and in red letters: “Floods in Kherson Oblast”. The world’s spotlight has been on this part of Ukraine since Tuesday, when the Nova Kakhovka dam was destroyed, presumably by Russian troops. Eighty towns along the Dnieper River have been flooded, without basic services and at great risk of spreading disease and contamination. But there is another river that does not appear highlighted by Google Maps, nor in the alarms of the media, despite the fact that the problems are the same. It is the Ingulets, a tributary of the Dnieper and through which the catastrophe has reached 50 kilometers further north.

The amount of water that has escaped with the destruction of the dam has been so great that it has multiplied the breadth of the Dnieper to its mouth by several kilometers. The losses have been more material than in lives, thanks to the fact that the municipalities along the river have been emptying their population since 2022 because the Dnieper marks the war front here: on the eastern bank, the Russian army; and in the west, Ukrainian. But the force of the water has been such that it has even devastated communities and thousands of hectares up to 50 kilometers further north, through the flow of the Ingulets.

Brothers Serhii and Oleksandr Nomirovski record videos of their sunflower fields three times a day, as if they don’t believe what has happened and need to make sure that fate strikes them again. They have been doing it since Wednesday, when the water began to rise in Snigurivka, their municipality, 40 kilometers in a straight line from the Dnieper. By Thursday morning, his 160 hectares of crops had been submerged. They are not the only ones; like them, there are thousands of small and large farmers who will be ruined by what happened at the Nova Kajovka dam.

Farmers in three villages in the area confirmed that their fields have been left without irrigation because the Ingulets pumping stations, which supply water to the main agricultural canal of the Mykolaiv province, have become useless. In the village of Romanovo-Bulhakove they say they have no water to feed the grain crops, even though they are 100 meters from the river. The three peasants who attended this newspaper did not show much concern: in 2022 the war did not allow them to work either, the area was occupied by the Russians.

In the photo above, the Nova Kakhovka dam on June 5. Below, the same area after the dam broke, this Wednesday. PA In the photo above, houses in the Ukrainian town of Oleshki, on May 15. Below, the same area flooded this Wednesday. PA In the photo above, a picture of the Ukrainian city of Krinki, photographed on May 15. Below, the same area flooded this Wednesday. PA In the photo above, an image of a barn in the town of Nova Kajovka, on June 5. Below, the same area flooded this Wednesday. PA In the photo above, the Ukrainian town of Oleshki, on May 15. Below, the same area flooded this Wednesday. PA In the photo above, satellite image of the city of Korsunka, on May 15. Below, the same area flooded this Wednesday. PA

“For those who depend on the Kajovka water channel, the situation is surely darker, for them it could be the end,” says Serhii. It is expected that after the dam breaks, the water resources of the reservoir will disappear in the next two weeks, as Svetlana Denisuk, owner of two hectares of strawberries north of Nova Kajovka, explained to this newspaper on Wednesday. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine points out that 94% of the irrigation network of the Kherson province depends on the dam about to disappear, 74% of Zaporizhia and 30% of Dnipropetrovsk.

The lands of the Nomirovski brothers are in the Mykolaiv province, they depend on the water of the Ingulets, but their situation is no better. His example is paradigmatic of the crisis that farmers in Ukraine have been experiencing since the start of the Russian invasion, in February 2022. Snigurivka was occupied by the Russians and the Nomirovskis left the region. When the municipality was liberated in November, they returned to find that their fields had been burned, their machinery destroyed and their tractors stolen by the invading troops. Their fields were mined. The priority for the Government is to demine urban areas and strategic infrastructures, then comes the turn of the agricultural fields. To speed up the restart of crops, they paid a military brigade that agreed to quickly clear their hectares of mines.

The Nomirovskis left their savings to restart the business, but the water, now a weapon of war, has shattered any dream of returning to normality. Experts from the Ministry of Agriculture have informed them that they expect their fields to be ready to be tilled again in August. In the meantime, they must find financing, but they did not present an application at the time for state aid, dependent on European funds. The reason for this, they say, is the mistrust of the subsidy distribution system. “We understand that aid is allocated based on whether you bribe where it is due, and we are not for this,” admits Serhii.

Will the Nomirovskis’ sunflowers be able to be grown in the foreseeable future? The Ukrainian government stresses that a major problem is the pollution that will cause the rise of water in the Dnieper. Serhii and Olesksandr admit that they don’t know.

But on the Ingulets, according to Lieutenant Stepanov, the effects will be the same. “The water that has arrived is toxic, due to chemical materials from industrial areas, due to fecal residues from Kherson and also due to the cemeteries that the water has washed away,” says this officer in charge of the Afanasiivka evacuation. This town was isolated by the rising water and two days later they continue to evacuate its inhabitants. The water, according to Stepanov’s measurements, was rising 10 centimeters per hour on Thursday and he expected it to begin to drop on Sunday. Around the evacuation point, dead fish and boxes of Russian ammunition, which the current has carried from Nova Kajovka, accumulate.

Tatiana Kisminko cries in Snigurivka because the flood has washed away her beehives and the monument to a local partisan who was shot by the Nazis in World War II. Kisminko marks the advance of the water on the asphalt of her street: according to her, the Ingulets eats 20 centimeters of her town every 10 minutes. All the bridges that crossed the river have disappeared, leaving separated the provinces of Mykolaiv and Kherson. It is for this reason that Kisminko cannot go to help some friends who live in Novovasilivka, a neighboring town. They remain there, isolated and taking care of their cattle: the cows have been locked up in the soccer stadium and the pigs in the schoolyard, according to Kisminko’s account.

The bridge connecting Barativka with Yelizavetivka has also been under water. Some neighbors indicate that the Ingulets, at that point, has gone from being 50 meters wide to one kilometer. The army was getting ready on Thursday to raise a chain of boats to rescue the besieged residents. At the same time, Oleg, a Kherson resident, was getting into a small plastic boat to inspect his grandmother’s house, which had been under water since Wednesday. On the way he rescued two stray dogs that didn’t dare swim to shore. “This house is my childhood, where I spent so many summers, and now it’s gone,” Oleg mused, holding back his emotion, as he rowed back to the mainland.

