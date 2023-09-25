Santiago Bolívar and Saín Zamed are two of the Colombians who are imprisoned in the megaprison of El Salvadoras a result of the state of emergency imposed by the president of this country, Nayib Bukele, which suspends constitutional guarantees and which has been strongly criticized for violating the human rights of people who are sent to prison.

These two Colombians are a small sample of the critical situation experienced by imprisoned people, who already number more than 70,000, and many of them were sent to prison arbitrarily.

(You may be interested in: Alert about possible arrival of ‘Niño Guerrero’, leader of the Aragua Train, to Colombia)

The mothers of these two Colombians denounced the injustice committed with their children and demanded help to find some way to get them out of this country. In this Sunday, September 24, episode of the program Los Informantes, Alejandra Salazar, mother of Santiago, and Amarilis García, mother of Saín, told how their children ended up imprisoned in El Salvador.

First, Santiago, a 23-year-old young man, who went to the Central American country to search new opportunities with the promise of entering the world of finance and bitcoin, since from a close friend he heard that, in this place, it was going to improve with the arrival of President Bukele.

The last communication he had with his mother was on May 21, since for not presenting an invoice for the cell phone he used to the police in this country, since he had acquired it in Colombia, this is how the young man began to be investigated by the authorities.

“He was there for several days, until on June 8 he was taken to a public hearing, where he was presented and accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of El Salvador included in the emergency regime and accused of illicit groups with terrorist purposes, arguing that he was a collaborator of the Mara 18, who operated there, and from that day on he was taken to the Izalco prison“The mother told the program, who assures that she has not had contact with her son since that moment.

(You may be interested in: Migration crisis: presidents of Panama and Costa Rica will visit Darién)

Megaprison in El Salvador. Photo: Marvin RECINOS / AFP

On the other hand, Saín went to this country to work to help his mother; However, since February 17 of this year she lost contact with her son and it was only through social networks that she ended up learning about his whereabouts. The police of El Salvador had captured him for two of his tattoos, according to his mother, an S on one hand and another on his leg, which, the authorities alleged, were signs that he belonged to a gang. .

These mothers are part of the 32 families that have come together to demand justice for their loved ones from the capital, Bogotá, who have mobilized in the streets of the city so that Colombians know their story.

“We are defending, speaking, being the voice of our children, of whom we are clear that they are innocent. Our children are part of the margin of error that I was talking about, they are tattooed everywhere just like me, I also have many tattoos in many places and this is simply part of our personal taste,” Alejandra expressed in the interview.

The program spoke with the Colombian ambassador in El Salvador, Carlos Rodríguez, who pointed out that in the verification process they have carried out in the prisons they report that: “We visit the prisons and we have not verified that they have been detained because they have a tattoo, it has been verified that they have been detained because they are accused of committing crimes.”

In addition, he added that Colombians have been captured for “crimes that have to do with scams, usury and are criminal phenomena that unfortunately we have seen in other countries where there are some Colombians detained in the SECOT. So far we have not seen any Colombian who has been accused of belonging to the maras or gangs.. I sometimes understand that there is a confusion due to the type of criminal offense with which they are accusing them, which is called illicit groups, in Colombia it is called conspiracy to commit a crime and what happens is that this is a tool that judges have to be able to persecute organizations. “.

Finally, the Colombian families looking for their children reported that they will file a lawsuit before the International Court of Human Rights to be able to bring their loved ones back to Colombia, but, while this process is taking place, they insist that they will continue with the search for his relatives.

“We would all like to cry there in the group, but sometimes we say oh mom, they want to give up, no, we are going to continue fighting, we are going to move forward, we can’t leave it here because Bukele has to take our children out. “I want you to know that I love him and that I am going to go as far as I have to go because I had him for wonderful things.”Amaryllis assured.

More news

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL