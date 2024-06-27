Relatives and friends are asking for financial support to bring back the body of Rebeca Gabriela Vásquez Moreno, 18, Originally from the El Molino colony in San Miguelwho lost his life on June 21 in a road accident that occurred in Maryland, United States.

According to people close to the deceased, Vásquez, a first-year nutrition student, arrived in the United States that day with her older sister to visit her relatives, and suffered the accident, in which her cousin, Luis B., 17, also died, while they were traveling from the airport to her relatives’ residence.

According to a report by the American media Univision, the accident took place at 5 a.m. on Interstate 270, northbound, at exit 6A, between Falls Road and Route 28, in Montgomery County.

They explained that the Salvadoran woman and her cousin were traveling in a truck driven by her aunt Esperanza del Carmen Vásquez Brian, and that They were hit by two vehicles, leaving the road.

At that moment, Vásquez called his older sister, who was still at the airport completing the final immigration procedures, to inform her of what had happened. However, minutes later, a pickup truck collided with the van, leaving the two young men trapped in the vehicle, which caught fire.

Esperanza Vasquez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while Rebecca and her cousin died instantly.

For those who wish to contribute, the family has set up an account on the GoFundMe web platform, with the intention of raising $20,000 for repatriation, of which they have already raised almost half at the time of closing this note.

To contribute, please access the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gabriela-rebeca-vasquez-moreno.

