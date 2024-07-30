More than a month ago, the Colombian Maria Paula Peña had to face a surprising and violent attack that ended in the death of his two American Bully XL pets.

The Santander native, who lives in the United States and had had her dogs for more than 2 years, She was attacked while playing with animals. In fact, It was necessary for the police to intervene and shoot down the two pets.

Maria Paula Peña was transferred to a health center due to the serious injuries that was present throughout the body. She underwent three surgeries, in which skin grafts were placed.

36 days later, the news was released that the Colombian was discharged and must continue her recovery process from her home with her parents, who managed to obtain a humanitarian visa to travel to the country and accompany her.

A long and difficult recovery

Behind the brutal attackthe woman told Caracol Radiothat The dogs caused several muscles in his legs and arms to detach.

She has undergone three surgeries, one of them was with a skin graft to cover affected areas. However, There are parts where the muscle could not recover.. He even had a complication in which his skin was practically rotting away.

“They had to operate on me again and This happened several times until they finally put some machines that regenerate the tissues on me.”, he told Caracol Radio.

The truth is it is a very long process

And I add: “The truth is it is a very long processI never expected this to take me by surprise, and for me it has been, without lying, eternal, but thank God that, because God has me here (…)”.

In addition, the woman told the aforementioned media that the graft bleeds a lot, “it feels like a burn terrible and apart from that, I also have the hole in my leg where they closed it and that also feels like a huge pressure.”

Physical and emotional wounds: this is how the attack was

The attack not only left María Paula with physical injuries, but also emotional ones.since her two pets were her only company.

“I considered them my babies, because they were my everything, they were my only company,” she said in an interview with RCN. Apparently, The two dogs attacked her because they felt threatened.

“I saw that my little Ragnar followed me, so when I went to the trash I hid in a corner (…) I don’t know why I had the idea to play like that at that moment (…) I cover myself, but I know he’s looking for me because he comes and goes like twice,” she told the aforementioned media.

Then, Maria Paula squeezed one of his paws, an action that the dog allegedly took as a threat.

She added: “I had never done that to him before and that’s why he probably thought I was attacking him and he got scared, I could see it in his eyes.” Maria Paula fell to the ground after the other animal jumped on her.

I already had the feeling that I was losing the battle

“At that moment, I already had the feeling that I was losing the battle. One of them grabbed me by the breast and that was very painful. I felt like I was being torn apart. Because of the training I had, I used several tactics to free the dogs, but it was not enough. I saw my open arm and all the blood; it looked terrible,” the Colombian recalled in a statement. Univision News.

Police arrived at the scene and had no choice but to kill the canines.

