At the beginning of the year he had survived another accident. Not long ago he had lost his father, who died during an argument that ended in tragedy. Simone Picci lost his life at just 19 years oldtogether with three other peers, in an accident that took place on the roads of Cagliari. For him and the other three young boys there was nothing that could be done.

Six years ago Simone had lost his father, who died by accident after an argument. Last January, however, the car he was traveling in ended up hitting a traffic island. He made it, while the friend next to him lost his life.

On Sunday 10 September, fate wanted to take away the young Simone Picci. She was in a Ford Fiesta and was returning home after an evening spent in a club with two other boys.

The car would have hit a pavement when it was at the height of the Median Axis overpass. It overturned and, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the young people on board.

Six years ago in the same spot where Simone and his friends lost their lives there was another very similar accident. A car had overturned and hit a guardrail. Three young people lost their lives returning from a club.

Simone Picci and three other boys lose their lives in Cagliari

Last January 14th, again on the median axis, the young boy was involved in another accident. He was on board a Smart with his friend Nicola Colombu. The car had skidded at high speed against a traffic island.

His friend’s heart stopped forever two weeks later. For Simone Picci, however, only minor injuries, healable in 30 days. A few months later, however, fate took him away from the affection of his loved ones due to another accident.