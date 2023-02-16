First, the civil war in Syria drove Hind Qayduha from her home in Aleppo. Then the conflict and her unemployment forced her family to flee two more times. Two years ago, she came to southern Turkey thinking that he had finally found security and stability.

But when a powerful earthquake struck on February 6, it destroyed their apartment in the Turkish city of Antioquia and the family was displaced again. They sought safety nearby, leaning against the side of the mountain next to a medieval monastery and exposed to a cold rain; like many other survivors, they were too shaken up to stay under a roof.

Two days later, they were living in an unfinished car wash.

“This is the room for me, my husband and my three children,” Qayduha said then, laughing as she traced a small circle with her hands on the black and white checkered bedspread, a scant mattress on the gravel floor. He pointed to another part of the same quilt: “And that’s my mother’s room.”

She said that other relatives who lived near her still lay in the rubble.

For Syrians, both the refugees like Qayduha and those still living in Syria, the earthquake was a disaster within a disaster. For the past 12 years, their lives have been uprooted by civil war and the mass displacement and death that it brought. Syrians know all too well the loss of homes — walls torn down in seconds, people trapped under rubble for days. But the refugees who fled to Turkey thought they had left those traumas behind.

Now some say the massive destruction wreaked by the quake was far worse than anything they had seen in more than a decade of war.

The civil war displaced more than half of Syria’s 21 million people, with almost 4 million of them ending up in Turkey. Many lived in the swath of territory hardest hit by the quake, which killed more than 29,000 people in southern Turkey and more than 3,500 across the border in northwestern Syria — numbers that continue to rise.

At first, refugees were largely welcomed in Turkey. The Syrians had relatively decent opportunities to make a new life. But over time, they have faced increasing pressure to return home, particularly in recent years when the Turkish economy has hit a doldrums. The humanitarian crisis created by the earthquake has reignited and exacerbated those tensions.

“And now we are under threat from the Turks, who could kick us out of the country,” said Qayduha, 37.

Tulin Kuseyri, a 62-year-old Turkish woman, stood by the Orontes River one recent day, watching rescuers remove a body from a building. Near her lay the body of someone she knew, wrapped in a quilt, one of the many family and friends she had lost in the earthquake, along with her family’s cotton mill and her home.

“I no longer want Syrian immigrants in Antioquia,” he said. “Instead of paying Syrian people with our taxes, we want them to take care of the Turks.”

However, the relationship between Turkish and Syrian refugees is more complex than fear, guilt and resentment. In Antioquia and other affected areas, some Syrian families said the Turks had shared whatever shelter and food they had with them. Other Syrians said the government-led response had not discriminated. “Thank God, Turkey doesn’t discriminate between us,” said Jamal Ezzal Deen, a 30-year-old Syrian, holding his 2-year-old daughter Fatima. “Even if there is some racism on the part of the people.”

Qayduha’s family was desperate to get out of the car wash, which has a large opening that lets in very cold air. They want to find refuge in the tent camps that the Turkish government has been setting up. But they were frightened by rumors that they would not be allowed in or that groups of armed Turks were looking for Syrians to attack.

And they fear another earthquake. At the car wash, parents put their children to bed dressed and in shoes, in case an aftershock forces them to run.

It was too much for Qayduha and her family. They used some of their last money to pay drivers to take them out of the earthquake zone.

“When we lived in the war, we fled to another area and we felt safer,” said Dalal Masri, 55, Qayduha’s mother. “But we don’t feel like there’s anywhere safe to go here.”

