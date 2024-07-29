Little Isabela has returned to the place where she always belonged: her mother’s arms. Just three hours after her birth, she was snatched away in a dramatic kidnapping. Here, Natália, Isabela’s mother, shares her harrowing experience in her first interview after the incident.

Isabela was abducted from the Clinical Hospital of the Federal University of Uberlândia, located in Triângulo Mineiro. The person responsible for this crime was Cláudia Soares Alves, a neurologist.

Cláudia showed up at the hospital reception with a false name and a CPF, claiming to be a nurse who would replace an absent employee. Once inside the unit, he again deceived the staff, claiming to be a pediatrician, and headed to the maternity ward.

“She asked everyone in the room if they needed anything, if everything was okay, etc. My little girl was already hungry and she still wouldn’t latch on. And so I took advantage and said: ‘no, if you could bring that formula, that milk in the cup’. It was the respite she needed!” says Edison Ferreira Leandro Júnior, Isabela’s father.

Claudia then took the baby into a room, where she placed her inside a backpack. Thirty-eight minutes after arriving at the hospital, the doctor returned to her car with her backpack and fled.

Toll cameras and other images were crucial in identifying Cláudia’s escape route, facilitating her arrest shortly after the kidnapping.

During her escape, the doctor traveled on two federal highways with the baby in the back seat. The trip, which lasted about an hour and a half, was made at night without stopping until reaching his home in Itumbiara, 135 kilometers from the hospital.

Isabela was found in Cláudia’s house 12 hours after the kidnapping. The neurologist was caught red-handed. Police say she acted alone and that the kidnapping was meticulously planned.

Claudia’s lawyer, in a statement to Fantástico, mentioned that “he will prove to the court that the accused has bipolar affective disorder and that at the time of the events she was in a psychotic crisis, unable to discern the illicit nature of her actions.”

“I am really grateful. A feeling of gratitude. We are very upset. We are not sleeping. My husband spent the whole night with her on his lap,” says Natália.

The hospital has reinforced its security protocolsnow including mandatory registration of all its staff.

Natália was discharged last Friday, July 26.

