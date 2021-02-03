Question: I am 46 years old with a demanding job that takes me many hours. For months it has been a torment for me to get out of bed because I want to continue sleeping and I feel weak. Is it justified to consult the doctor? Rogelio Paleta, Leloir Park.

Sleep, like other functions of the body, is regulated by the so-called “biological clock”, a set of neurons located in the brain’s hypothalamus and that gives the signal to start and end sleep.

Under normal conditions, this biological clock is synchronized with external luminosity, information that reaches it through the retina. But different factors can cause the brain centers that regulate sleep are not activated until several hours later.

An adult person needs an average of 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night to wake up with a suitable state of mind and with the necessary energy to face their daily activities in a satisfactory way.

Many people, despite the alarm clock ringing, are unable to get out of bed. Photo Clarín Archive

The deep sleep stage is essential for provide not only a good rest but an awakening with the “batteries” charged to start the day since with a good sleep the levels of a series of hormones and brain chemicals necessary for proper functioning and emotional well-being are produced and reconditioned.

Many people, despite being aware that the alarm clock has rung and should get up after a few minutes of laziness or laziness, they are unable to do so because the body and the mind propose to continue lying down or sleeping and it is a torment not to do so.

It can be accompanied by anguish, irritability, listlessness or disinterest in the day’s activities and is often associated with having a dry mouth, muscle aches, eye irritation, exhaustion predominating when it should be the moment of greatest energy.

This has a name: Dysania. “It’s a rarely used term for not being able to get out of bed in the morning.”says Mark Salter of the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

It is not a disease in itself but a symptom of some other disorder underlying. Perhaps the first is hidden depression whose main manifestation is precisely dysania and whose frequency is increasing despite the fact that the doctor is rarely consulted.

Sometimes, because it is the only prevalent symptom and that can improve with the passing of the hours feeling like you have more energy at 8 at night than at 8 in the morning.

An adult person needs an average of 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night to wake up in a good mood and with the necessary energy. Photo Clarín Archive

A frequent comment you hear is “at night I feel like nothing is wrong with me, I hope I wake up like this tomorrow.”

They even usually make activity programs for the next day but cannot fulfill because they wake up devitalized.

Dypsania is not a disease in itself but a symptom of some other underlying disorder. Perhaps the first is hidden depression. Norberto Abdala, psychiatrist

There are also other possible causes of dysania:

one) Sleep apnea, which hinders adequate oxygenation of the body.

2) Subclinical hypothyroidism.

3) Iron deficiency anemia since iron deficiency induces poor sleep.

4) Vitamin B2 deficiency and B12.

5) Overdose of tranquilizers or some antidepressants.

People who suffer from this disorder even usually do activity programs for the next day but cannot comply because they wake up devitalized. Norberto Abdala, psychiatrist

6) Exaggerated alcohol consumption at night.

7) The use of beta blockers, antihypertensives or diuretics.

8) An inadequate diet.

9) Excess cigarette smoking.

As always, if the cause is found, it can be treated to make the uncomfortable dysania disappear.

EM